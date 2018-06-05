By

When a student gets a grade of 70%–it is usually a “D”. When the grade falls below 60%–it is a big FAIL. What do you call the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, then have a 78% REVERSAL rate. Is it incompetence, corruption or abuse of the judicial system? I believe it is all of the above. They try to make their own laws, as if the 9th Circuit was a separate country—like California considers itself a separate nation. “As the justices prepare to release final rulings in 29 cases, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit again will be in the spotlight with some of its major cases, such as President Trump’s travel ban, up for review — and potential reversal — by the high court. But as bad as the 9th Circuit’s record is, it’s losing percentage — 78 percent so far this year and 76 percent for the past decade — still isn’t the worst. That honor goes to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, based in Ohio. Nearly 90 percent of its cases that reached the Supreme Court have been overturned in the past decade.” This is what happens when you have judges that care little about the law and instead want to make law. That is why the Trump appointees to these Courts are so important—to return the Judicial System to the Rule of law, not an ideological extension of the Fake News folks and Democrat Party.

Supreme Court likely to rack up more reversals for West Coast’s 9th Circuit

By Alex Swoyer, The Washington Times, 6/3/18

The federal appeals court that covers the country’s West Coast is doing little to shake its reputation as the most out-of-touch circuit, already having notched seven cases that have been reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court so far this year and 115 over the past decade.

As the justices prepare to release final rulings in 29 cases, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit again will be in the spotlight with some of its major cases, such as President Trump’s travel ban, up for review — and potential reversal — by the high court.

But as bad as the 9th Circuit’s record is, it’s losing percentage — 78 percent so far this year and 76 percent for the past decade — still isn’t the worst.

That honor goes to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, based in Ohio. Nearly 90 percent of its cases that reached the Supreme Court have been overturned in the past decade.

The 11th Circuit, based in Atlanta, is next-worst with a 78 percent reversal rate, followed by the 9th Circuit.

“The Supreme Court generally takes cases to reverse, and so you’ll notice that every circuit, by and large, has a reversal rate and some of the reversal rates are very high,” said David Vladeck, a law professor at Georgetown University.