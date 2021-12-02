By

Thanks to Fox News, we all had the opportunity to listen to the discussion of the Mississippi abortion case that was before the Supreme Court.. Literally it was a discussion on the government/Constitutional parameters on the murder of babies in the womb. The major question is how late or how early can you kill a baby in the womb—as if the baby was a thing, not a human, hence had not right to life. In California murderers get reprieves from Guv. Newsom—but he wants, up to the moment of birth, the ability of government to grant the right to execution of a baby in the womb. Let us stop using medical terms, buzz words and neutral terms—we need to use the proper term—murder. When you kill a baby, that has not committed a crime and been tried and convicted, it is a murder. That is what “abortion” is—time to use words correctly.

Supreme Court To Carefully Consider Pros, Cons Of Baby Murder

BabylonBee.com, 11/30/21

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on abortion law this week, where they will carefully weigh the pros and cons of murdering babies with metal tearing instruments and high-powered vacuums.

“Man, this is a tough one! Maybe we should make a list of pros and cons,” said Chief Justice Roberts, according to sources. “Can we end baby murder while staying true to our lofty and convoluted jurisprudence? However we decide this case, we must remember what’s truly important: our political reputations.”

“Um,” said Kavanaugh, “I guess ‘babies not being murdered’ would go in the ‘pro’ column.”

“Yeah, but then CNN might say something bad about us,” said Roberts. “That’s definitely a ‘con’.”

Justices Kagan and Sotomayor disagreed, insisting that ‘babies not being murdered’ should be in the “con” column instead.

The justices went back and forth on the deep complexities of tearing preborn human beings limb from limb, crushing their skulls, and sucking their remains out with a suction device. As they debated, the collected spiritual forces of darkness, such as snarling demons and CNN news crews, descended on the Supreme Court building to voice their opinion that the blood sacrifice of the unborn before the altar of American narcissistic consumerism must be allowed to continue.

The justices are expected to debate this very complex and difficult moral issue until they decide whether they want to guarantee Constitutional protections to all human beings or not.