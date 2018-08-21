By

California has failed education, crowded roads, forest fires, a lack of water—felons from foreign nations allowed to roam our streets—protected by our cops from ICE—but we do have an official sport—surfing. Plus other official things, such as: “California Official State ____: Amphibian – California Red-Legged Frog (Passed 2014)

– California Red-Legged Frog (Passed 2014) Animal – California Grizzly (1953)

– California Grizzly (1953) Bird – California Valley Quail (1931)

– California Valley Quail (1931) Dance – West Coast Swing (1988)

– West Coast Swing (1988) Dinosaur – Augustynolophus morrisi (2017)

– Augustynolophus morrisi (2017) Fabric – Denim (2016)

– Denim (2016) Fife and Drum Band – California Consolidated Drum Band (1997)

– California Consolidated Drum Band (1997) Fish – California Golden Trout (1947)

– California Golden Trout (1947) Flower – Golden Poppy (1903)

– Golden Poppy (1903) Folk Dance – Square Dance (1988)

– Square Dance (1988) Fossil – Sabre-Tooth Cat (1973)

– Sabre-Tooth Cat (1973) Gemstone – Benitoite (1985) Guess they have time for fun and games, besides allowing illegal aliens free health care, criminals out of jail with NO bail and creating policies that kill our forests, private property and lives. Who cares about the official California Dance? Dumb. End the games in Sacramento and solve our real problems.

Surfing Is Now California’s Official State Sport

Ben Bradford , Capitol Public Radio, 8/20/18

Alaska has dog-mushing, Minnesota has hockey and Maryland has jousting. And now California has surfing as its official state sport.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill into law today after the state Assembly passed a measure earlier this month proposing surfing as the state sport.

“We heard some healthy floor debate from some of the skateboarder, baseball fans, basketball fans, others,” said the bill’s author, Asm. Al Muratsuchi (D-Manhattan Beach). “But I think surfing really stands apart not only for being an iconic part of California culture, but also for the environmental message of respecting and protecting our ocean and our environment.”

The bill sailed through its final vote with no discussion, unlike last month when senators debated whose district could best claim the sport.

“Santa Cruz, sometimes referred to as the surfing capital of the world,” said Sen. Bill Monning (D-Santa Cruz) to coughs from his colleagues.

“You may have the best beach, the best surfing spot, but the best competition of all is the Mavericks, in Half Moon Bay,” said Sen. Jerry Hill (D-Half Moon Bay).

“You don’t need a beach to catch a great wave,” said Sen. Andy Vidak (R-Hanford).

In the last four years, lawmakers have created a state dinosaur, state nut, state fabric and state lichen.

