Swalwell Admits He is a Gigantic Hypocrite.

Eric Swalwell got elected to Congress by denouncing a 40 years incumbent for living in D.C., not the District. Eric swore he would always live in the District in the Bay Area. It only took him eight years to prove he is a liar. Then you have the fact that less than a year ago he was swimming in college and credit card debt—according to him. Now he is buying a $1.2 million duplex a mile from Congress. This shows that lying about a President is a great way to make money—his book about the lies will be published in August—he will be laughing at his constituents and the American public as his parties in D.C. on a foundation of corruption and lies. “Variety reported on Wednesday that Swalwell purchased a $1.2 million duplex in the Eckington neighborhood of D.C. Swalwell’s new home is a recently rehabbed, four-story Victorian. The home is roughly a mile from the capitol. Over the past year, there have been hints, primarily on social media, that Swalwell no longer resided in the district. Swalwell was believed to have resided in a four-bedroom town house in D.C. He previously lived in Livermore. It’s unclear whether he still maintains an address in the district. Now the question is, which Morel Six in his district is his using as his “residence”. The media bought his lies, now he buys a million dollar house.

Swalwell buys $1.2 million D.C. duplex; his book’s publishing date pushed back

East Bay Citizen, 4/3/20

More than eight years ago, Eric Swalwell promised voters in the 15th congressional district that, unlike the entrenched incumbent congressman who lived in Maryland, he would always live in the district and work in Washington, D.C. For many years, Swalwell kept his promise, flying back-and-forth between the Tri-Valley and central and south county district on almost a weekly basis. This appears to be no longer the case.

Variety reported on Wednesday that Swalwell purchased a $1.2 million duplex in the Eckington neighborhood of D.C. Swalwell’s new home is a recently rehabbed, four-story Victorian. The home is roughly a mile from the capitol.

Over the past year, there have been hints, primarily on social media, that Swalwell no longer resided in the district. Swalwell was believed to have resided in a four-bedroom town house in D.C. He previously lived in Livermore. It’s unclear whether he still maintains an address in the district.

Members of Congress are not required to live in the district they represent, but the vow to stay connected to his constituents was one of the main talking points he used to upset 40-year congressman Pete Stark in 2012. Swalwell often used Stark’s residency as a symbol to represent him out-of-touch with the district’s voters. One mailer during the 2012 campaign depicted Stark as missing. “Have you seen me?” it asked.

It’s also unclear how Swalwell is financing the purchase of the home. During his short run for president last year, numerous reports found his personal finances were drowning in credit card and student loan debts.

In addition, any financial windfall that could come from his forthcoming book purporting to give an insider’s look into President Trump’s impeachment will not come until later this year.

The book was originally scheduled to be released next Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, Swalwell announced on Friday that publication of the book has been pushed back to August.

Due to our current crisis, we’re delaying the publication of Endgame until August 4; I still look forward to sharing my account with you of the brave people who stood up to a corrupt president. For more info, see https://t.co/fNmpVPDSpL pic.twitter.com/Pyj4gqBaj0

— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 3, 2020