By

Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell tried to sell us on his Russian Collusion Delusion. Now we know why? He had a close “friend” who was a spy for the Communist Chinese. He took campaign donations from people that worked for Communist Chinese firms. Why is he still on the House Intelligence Committee? In fact, why is he still in the House of Representatives? A great parting gift AG Barr can give this nation is an indictment of Swalwell on foreign espionage charges. He was either a willing participate or a useful idiot to the Chinese Communist Party. “In the years 2014 and 2015, the California Congressman accepted a total of $6,000 from Victoria Li, an employee of Air China: a state-owned, Chinese Communist Party-run company. The airline and has received numerous politically motivated awards from the Chinese Communist Party, boasting the “Great Example of Building ‘Team of Four Highlights’ in National State-owned Enterprises”– on its own website:” Joe Biden took money from the Chinese while Vice President, so why shouldn’t a member of Congress. That is the role model of Biden. Prediction—he is not President on July 4, 2021. His corruption will be exploded in the media and the courts. He will be forced to resign. The best he can do is ask President Trump for a pardon—or when he takes office, to give himself a pardon and resign.

Swalwell Took Donations from Chinese Communist Party Employee

Natalie Winters, National Pulse, 12/14/20

Rep. Eric Swalwell – whose close relationship with a Chinese Communist Party intelligence operative was recently revealed – accepted donations from employees of Chinese Communist Party-owned companies, The National Pulse can reveal.

In the years 2014 and 2015, the California Congressman accepted a total of $6,000 from Victoria Li, an employee of Air China: a state-owned, Chinese Communist Party-run company.

The airline and has received numerous politically motivated awards from the Chinese Communist Party, boasting the “Great Example of Building ‘Team of Four Highlights’ in National State-owned Enterprises”– on its own website:

Air China’s leadership has been awarded “Great Example of Building ‘Team of Four Highlights’ in National State-owned Enterprises” by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee and SAC Party Committee. On September 29, 2008, the Party Central Committee and the State Council held a grand rally at the Great Hall to conclude the Beijing Olympic Games and Paralympic Games and gave out awards. Air China was honored as the “Advanced Unit in Beijing Olympics and Paralympics”.

Air China also serves as China’s national flag carrier, responsible for flying party dignitaries when flying domestically and internationally.

Li, who works as a customer service manager for the Chinese state-funded company, donated four separate times over the course of one year to Swalwell, who was seeking re-election for a second Congressional term.

The Swalwell campaign’s willingness to accept thousands of Chinese Communist Party-derived dollars adds to the growing list of the congressman’s ties to China.

The revelation follows an Axios report revealing Swalwell’s ties to a Chinese intelligence operative, Christine Fang, welcoming her fundraising efforts and personnel choices.