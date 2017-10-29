Sweeping PG&E layoffs include jobs being off-shored to India

By

In the past few days PG&E fired a whole bunch of employees, especially in the PR Department. I thought I would remind you that earlier this year they laid off 450 workers, hired 70 from INDIA—and forced the laid off workers to train the India workers in fifteen days. This is why Trump is demanding a reform of our HB-1 visa's and end the fraud associate with it. Those 70 India workers are supposedly taking jobs that NO American is qualified to take or want—yet they are being trained by the very people being fired to make way for this scam.

By Riley McDermid, San Francisco Business Times 1/19/17

A restructuring plan from PG&E to cut 450 jobs and end relationships with 800 contract workers also includes sending at least 70 of those jobs to India — with the workers who formerly performed those roles required to train their overseas replacements.

PG&E did not disclose the offshoring in its announcement of the layoffs last week. PG&E (NYSE: PCG) estimates that the total 450 cuts will eventually save it $300 million a year.

Sources close to the situation told the Business Times this week that out of the 180 IT jobs being cut in that plan, around 40 percent of them will now head overseas to be taken over by workers at TCS.com or Tata Consultancy, a Mumbai, India-based information technology services contract.

Most IT staff that have been laid off have been told that they can keep their jobs for anywhere from 30 to 90 days to train their replacements, once they are hired.

Brian Hertzog, a spokesman for PG&E, confirmed that 70 of those 180 jobs will “now be performed by third-parties based outside of the U.S.” He confirmed that 110 employees have been asked to stay on to train their replacements.

“First, the work these positions perform is supporting a variety of older IT applications, which was already otherwise planned to be phased out in the coming years as we sunset those applications,” Hertzog told the Business Times.

“That’s because we’re significantly streamlining the portfolio of IT applications that we use across the business. Transferring this work to a third party is an interim step in a plan that would have phased out these roles regardless. Second, we’re hiring about 100 people in IT this year to do work that is more strategically focused and higher value.”

But a source close to the matter said that PG&E only released training schedules two days ago, in which workers training Indian replacements will only have 15 days to do so, beginning on Monday, Jan. 23. The source also said the utility’s management has been explaining the change as a cost-cutting measure, informing IT workers in the group that they expect to be able to hire four to six people for the same amount of salary one American IT worker would make.

PG&E disputes that information.

Both Tata and a separate Indian competitor, Infosys, have been scrutinized for their use of the national H-1B visa program. In 2015, there were 65,000 H-1B visas awarded, with 60 percent of them going to outsourcing firms. Both companies sometimes house Indian workers in the U.S. but pay them under Indian wage standards, the New York Times reports.

Hertzog stressed that PG&E is making the overall cuts as part of a broader plan to save costs and deliver better customer services, and pointed out that the IT jobs being cut will account for less than 4 percent of the company’s IT workforce, or under 1 percent percent of its total employee population of 23,000.

“We’re taking a wide range of steps to manage our business more efficiently in order to help keep costs affordable for customers and to support investments that we’re making in PG&E’s system,” Hertzog told the Business Times. “The majority of these cost reductions are being achieved through steps that do not affect our employees; a relatively small portion of the overall savings are coming from staffing reductions – and only a small portion of that, in turn, comes from IT.”