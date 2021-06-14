Swiss Vote Down Climate Change Tax—to Protect Economy and Oppose Paris Accords

By

`It is obvious the Swiss are smarter than any Democrat in the U.S. They have a very low crime rate—because every Swiss citizen has a weapon. They vote against raising taxes on cars and air plane tickets, because they are a sovereign nation and do not have to abide by the corrupt politicians of the EU. “Switzerland’s policy on fighting climate change has been thrown into doubt after voters rejected key measures in a popular vote. A referendum saw voters narrowly reject the government’s plans for a car fuel levy and a tax on air tickets. The measures were designed to help Switzerland meet targets under the Paris Agreement on climate change.” The only doubt involved is whether the voters of other nations will be allowed to protect their jobs by voting NO on the Greta Thunberg/socialist environmental scam.

Swiss Voters Reject New Climate Taxes

Guest essay by Eric Worrall, Watts Up With That, 6/14/21

According to the BBC, “Voter rejection undermines Switzerland’s entire strategy to comply with the Paris Agreement. Today’s results are a devastating blow for environmentalists.”.

Swiss voters reject key climate change measures

Voter rejection undermines Switzerland’s entire strategy to comply with the Paris Agreement. Today’s results are a devastating blow for environmentalists.…

The impudence of those Swiss peasants voters, upsetting the carefully orchestrated plans of their leaders.

No doubt a vigorous public climate propaganda campaign already on the launchpad, to ensure voters don’t cause international embarrassment next time they are offered the opportunity to agree with their government.