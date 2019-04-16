By

There are two ways for the Socialist/Democrats to raise taxes. The first is the direct route — add a tax to the rotation of your tires, tax services like attorneys and CPA’s with a sales tax. Double the cell phone tax, tax the soda you drink. The other way, is to take away tax breaks for research and incentives for businesses to stay in California. The bottom line for both ways is the same — fewer California jobs. Note there is NO mention of ending tax credits for the Hollywood billionaires — they continue to get more than $500 million a year in tax credits to keep their hate America and freedom movies and TV shows produced in California. Other potential targets of Jackson’s legislation are state sales tax exemptions for: — Farm machinery. — Meat and fish, and seeds and plants used for food, along with fertilizer for those plants. — Customer computer programs. — Airline fuel for international flights. Start with Hollywood and that might show this is a serious effort. Ignore Hollywood and it is just a way for the Sacramento Socialists to harm our jobs.

Taking aim at state tax breaks

Dan Morain, Whats Matters, 4/15/19 https://calmatters.org/

Democratic Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara is scrutinizing tax breaks.

Look for organized labor and liberal organizations to challenge the wisdom of state tax breaks aimed at providing incentives for research, manufacturing and other economic activity.

Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, a Santa Barbara Democrat, has introduced legislation to require an analysis of 10 large tax breaks. If they fail to deliver economic benefits, they would be jettisoned.

The California Tax Reform Association, a liberal, labor-backed organization, estimates the 10 biggest “tax expenditures” cost the state — or saved taxpayers — $85 billion during the past 10 years.

Given how California funds education, public schools have lost out on $35 billion during that time.

It’s complicated: A simple majority of the Legislature can approve a tax credit, and politicians like to bestow gifts on favored groups. Repeal requires a two-thirds majority, never easy.

Topping the list: The research and development tax credit, which allows companies to get credits to cover some research-related costs, saving them $2 billion a year.

Its boosters included the late John Vasconcellos, a San Jose Democrat who was among the most liberal legislators during his 38 years in office but who understood his Silicon Valley constituency.

Other potential targets of Jackson’s legislation are state sales tax exemptions for:

Farm machinery.

Meat and fish, and seeds and plants used for food, along with fertilizer for those plants.

Customer computer programs.

Airline fuel for international flights.

Jackson’s bill has not been set for a hearing. It could become part of a tax overhaul this year and next.