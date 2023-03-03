By

In the last election, many people new to the election process decided to run for School Board. Instead of being owned by radical special interests or the unions, most of these candidates were parents, concerned about the sexualization of the classroom, the radicalization of the students and the teachers and Administrators telling the children to not tell their parent about what is going on in the classroom. I expect in 2024 many will run again—and even more parents will run. This time they will be better prepared, understand the abuse of the election process by the unions and special interests. They will know better on how to run for office—and get an earlier start. If they are running for the November, 2024 ballot, they need to start now.

Tale of Two School Board Candidates

Gail Contreras and Michaela Straznicka, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/4/23

School Boards have incredible influence on our communities. We would like to share our experience running for our local school board.

We are close friends and colleagues, Gail Contreras RN and Michaela Straznicka MD. We work in healthcare as a surgical nurse and Thoracic Surgeon, and we are both devoted parents. Last year we decided to run for two of the three available positions on the Walnut Creek School Board. This was our first campaign, so we hired a campaign manager and did everything by the books. We were up against the three incumbents, who were endorsed and supported by the Teacher’s Union. We knew that that it would be a challenge, but we knew how important it was for the children of our community. Our campaigns were predominantly self-funded, and we spent significant time campaigning door to door, placing yard signs, meeting with parents, and going to community events to get our message out.

We sought support from established political organizations, including Mothers for Liberty Forum, San Ramon Republicans Group, Contra Costa GOP, and local PTA’s. We attended numerous meetings, including Walnut Creek Community events, CCGOP candidates training and orientation, Rotary Club events, and even toured the schools with the Superintendent and school principals. At the CCGOP endorsement meeting, we were both endorsed. Despite encouragement from these entities, none of these organizations provided financial or other support to further their campaigns. Specifically, we did not receive donations or volunteer assistance to help our campaigns.

To our disappointment, all three incumbents were re-elected, however we received over 6500 votes each. We accepted the results, acknowledging that the constituents used their votes to make their voices heard.

Fast forward to today. We learned that one of the newly elected School Board Members resigned, just 3 weeks into his term.

This is surprising, since all candidates signed several affidavits, swearing “If nominated/elected, I will accept the nomination/election and not withdraw.” “I will well and faithfully discharge the duties upon which I am about to enter.”

The policy to fill the vacancy (the “replacement” member), is selection via an application process. All applicants are interviewed by the existing School Board members, with no oversight whatsoever by any other elected officials or committees. The applicants are not required to provide any campaign materials or demonstrate any previous experience. The public has no ability to make their voices heard, or influence the board’s decision. Effectively, the public’s “voice” in this election is gone.

Predictably, numerous issues are immediately concerning to us:

1 – What is the point of signing an affidavit if the elected member can resign at any time without repercussions?

2 – The constituents of Walnut Creek have chosen who they want to represent them. How come the position is not offered to the other candidates that ran (literally 2 months ago) for the position and were supported by the community? Who gave the right to these other elected officials to choose someone that the public knows nothing about, and may not support?

3 – How come there is no oversight by either the Walnut Creek City council, the Contra Costa Supervisor, or even California’s Superintendent of Public Instruction?



This process seems very unfair, and not democratic at all.

It is clear that most constituents in Walnut Creek (and other school boards) are not aware this is happening, and makes a mockery of the election process. The constituents have voted, yet the candidates that campaigned and committed their service are being denied the ability to serve on the Walnut Creek School Board.

If we are to respect the election process, these unethical practices need to be stopped.

Thank you for your attention to this matter

Respectfully,

Gail Contreras and Michaela Straznicka