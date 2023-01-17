By

The inmates are going to kill off society. They tried “Impossible Meat” and that is a failure. Now the rich and elite—who eat real food, want the rest of us to eat beetles. No, this is not a joke. Kill the cows and become “beetle ranchers”. “Eating bugs is degrading and that’s why the elitists are pushing them as a “sustainable” source of protein for the peasants. According to a new study, ‘beetleburgers’ made from mealworms will hit mass production to help feed the world. “Mixed with sugar, the beetles supposedly taste just like real meat. They could also become alternatives to sausages or chicken nuggets.” – researchers say. These are sick people and need help. Maybe forcing them to eat at a burger joint for a year and living in the real world will cure them. Short of that, we need to send them to Cal Berkeley and build a fence around the campus, so they can’t wander off.

‘Tastes Just Like Real Meat’ – Beetleburgers to Hit Mass Production to Help Feed the World

By Cristina Laila, The gateway Pundit, 1/15/23

Eat bugs and live in a pod.

The globalists and freaks in the left-wing media are trying to convince people to eat bugs.

Eating bugs is degrading and that’s why the elitists are pushing them as a “sustainable” source of protein for the peasants.

According to a new study, ‘beetleburgers’ made from mealworms will hit mass production to help feed the world.

“Mixed with sugar, the beetles supposedly taste just like real meat. They could also become alternatives to sausages or chicken nuggets.” – researchers say.

Via Study Finds:

Beetleburgers could soon be helping to feed the world, according to new research. The creepy crawlers’ larvae — better known as mealworms — could act as a meat alternative to alleviate hunger worldwide. The process uses a fraction of the land and water and emits a smaller carbon footprint in comparison of traditional farming.

To make this a reality, French biotech company Ynsect is planning a global network of insect farms, including nurseries and slaughterhouses. A pilot plant has already been been set up at Dole in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comte region of France.

“We are in full control of the chain of production. That gives us strength in terms of quality, security and safety,” says Benjamin Armenjon, general manager of Ynsect, according to a statement from SWNS.

Robot arms and automated conveyor belts transport stacks of red trays in every direction. They are are filled with billions of Tenebrio molitor beetle larvae. The dried critters are more than 50 percent protein and rich in fiber and fats as well.

They can be turned into protein powders, shakes, burgers, cereal bars, and even cooking oils at a fraction of the environmental cost of traditional farming. For every one kilogram of protein, Ynsect uses 98 percent less land and emits 40 times less carbon than beef. It also uses 40 times less water than pork production.

The globalists are pushing for the peasants to eat bugs, weeds and synthetic ‘meat’ because bugs “consume fewer resources than traditional livestock.”

Last year the World Economic Forum promoted the EU’s new plan to use mealworms in food in their bid to reduce meat consumption.

“Livestock around the world is responsible for around 14.5% of all greenhouse gas emissions relating to human activity. The need for land – whether for grazing animals or growing crops to feed animals – is “the single greatest driver of deforestation, with major consequences for biodiversity loss,” the paper says.

A WEF article from 2016 says it all: “Welcome To 2030: I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy And Life Has Never Been Better”