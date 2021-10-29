By

California is really bad when progressive tattoo artists are forced to leave California. “Last year, she cited California’s “terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption” as her motivations for moving to moving to rural southern Indiana, as well as a desire to live in a small town and be closer to nature. From city hall to Sacramento, from elections to every corner of government, California is corrupt. When are you leaving?

Tattoo artist Kat Von D is moving to Indiana, closing LA shop: ‘Goodbye California!’

Michael Doyle, Evansville Courier & Press, 10/25/21

VEVAY, Ind. — Kat Von D really is putting her money where her mouth is.

Almost a year after buying a historical home in southern Indiana, the 39-year-old tattoo artist and entrepreneur announced plans Monday to close her famous Hollywood tattoo shop and move to the Midwest permanently.

Kat Von D, whose real name Katherine Von Drachenberg, said she plans to reopen the shop in Indiana, where she bought the historic Benjamin Schenk Mansion last December. Vevay is in Switzerland County on the Indiana-Kentucky border and about an hour from both Cincinnati and Louisville.

She announced the move with an Instagram post Monday, accompanied by a photo graphic emblazoned with the message “Goodbye California!” in big red letters.

“The more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA,” she said in the Instagram post. “After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there.”

She added in her post that she will be closing High Voltage Tattoo, her stop in West Hollywood on Dec. 1.

“I didn’t think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn’t present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don’t plan on returning to LA very often,” she wrote.

Last year, she cited California’s “terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption” as her motivations for moving to moving to rural southern Indiana, as well as a desire to live in a small town and be closer to nature.