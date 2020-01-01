Tax $$ at Work: $500 Million to Kill Cars in San Fran

By

San Fran has the nations worst homeless problem. This is known as the Toilet Bowl of the West. The town is unaffordable, car break ins happen by the HUNDREDS every day. Yet, the city has $500 million—half a billion dollars to stop cars from using Market Street, to kill off commerce on the major corridor of the City. Instead of cars, bikes. Instead of ride share vehicles, bus ramps. No ride share cars, no clients driving to visit vendors and professional service providers. No need for the parking garages in the buildings on Market Street. “The new plan won’t just restrict sedans, SUVs, Ubers, and cybertrucks from using San Francisco’s busiest street. The city will be spending $500 million to build sidewalk-level bike lanes, add new bus-boarding islands, shaping curbside lanes for taxis and commercial vehicles, replace trolley wires, and maintain sewers and utilities, as our Streetsblog SF colleagues catalogued.” Already other streets in San Fran have cars banned as well—the goal is to keep cars out of the City. Want to kill off what is left of commerce and jobs? Go forward with the plan and San Fran will be a ghost town.

San Francisco’s Car-Free Market Street

Streetsblog USA, 1/1/20

People have been calling for a car-free Market Street since “Mrs. Doubtfire” was a hit in theaters. But advocates flooded an SFMTA board meeting in October to see the moment when board members finally approved the proposal barring vehicles from a two-mile stretch between Octavia and Embarcadero.

The new plan won’t just restrict sedans, SUVs, Ubers, and cybertrucks from using San Francisco’s busiest street. The city will be spending $500 million to build sidewalk-level bike lanes, add new bus-boarding islands, shaping curbside lanes for taxis and commercial vehicles, replace trolley wires, and maintain sewers and utilities, as our Streetsblog SF colleagues catalogued.

Construction for those projects may not begin until 2025, but pedestrians will begin to see the effects of less car traffic in the heart of downtown as soon as Jan. 1, when the vehicle ban goes into effect. Seems like a great day for a stroll to the Wharf!

During peak hours, there are 100 buses running in either direction on San Francisco’s Market Street. By next year, the city plans to kick cars off the street. https://t.co/FFJcT9QI0t

— POLITICO (@politico) May 27, 2019