Tax Crazy Democrats Now Want Billions in State Death Taxes

Guv Newsom backs new taxes on soda’s, cell phones, the rotation of tires (not a joke), water, sales taxes on services. Now will he support a new death tax, which the people of California outlawed in the early 1980’s. why would he do it? Because Trump killed the death tax on a national level—so the Democrats want to use that fact TRUMP opposes it to create a new multi-billion a year transfer of money from honest citizens to government. ““Here’s one to add to the mix of the many tax increase proposals being contemplated by the Legislature: a state version of an estate tax aimed at the wealthiest Californians, to generate $1 billion a year. Legislation by Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener, of San Francisco, would ask voters in 2020 to impose a state estate tax equal to the cut granted in 2017 by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.” A better name for this tax is “The Revenge Tax.” I guess if the Democrats had their way they would bring back ISIS—just because Trump opposed them. In fact, six years ago Senate Democrats supported the building of a fence along the border. Now, in revenge against TRUMP—and the American people for electing him—the Democrats want to open the border and allow criminals and terrorists in the county. A new name for the Democrat Party? The Revenge Democrat Party. This is from Dan Morain, Whats Matters (part of Cal Matters. The Democrats have bills to increase taxes on cell phone, create taxes on water, tire rotation (not a typo), soda. Sales tax on CPA’s. attorneys and other “services “ ($12 billion a year taken from consumers by government) and more. Now the Democrats want a bigger death tax. Of course this will quicken the pace of the rich leaving the State so Sacramento doesn’t take money from their children and grand children. “Here’s one to add to the mix of the many tax increase proposals being contemplated by the Legislature: a state version of an estate tax aimed at the wealthiest Californians, to generate $1 billion a year. Legislation by Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener, of San Francisco, would ask voters in 2020 to impose a state estate tax equal to the cut granted in 2017 by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Wiener: “California estate tax benefits low-income families by helping them build wealth and end the cycle of intergenerational poverty.” California had an estate tax until 1982 when voters abolished it, back when the electorate was in tax revolt mode.” Want job producers to leave the State? Pass this measure.

Bill to Force Elderly Rich to Leave State by Democrats

Sen. Scott Weiner, 2/20/19

Senate Bill No. 378

Introduced by Senator Wiener

(Coauthors: Assembly Members Bonta and Wicks) February 20, 2019

An act to amend Section 7400 of the Business and Professions Code, relating to professions and vocations. add Part 8.1 (commencing with Section 15001) to Division 2 of, and to repeal Section 13301 of, the Revenue and Taxation Code, relating to taxation, and calling an election, to take effect immediately.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

SB 378, as amended, Wiener. State Board of Barbering and Cosmetology: licensee information. Taxation: estate, gift, and generation-skipping transfer taxes.

Existing law, as added by an initiative measure that was approved by voters as Proposition 6 at the June 8, 1982, statewide primary election, prohibits the Legislature or a political subdivision of the state from imposing any tax on or by reason of any transfer occurring by reason of death. Existing law imposes a California estate tax, commonly referred to as the “pick up tax,” equal to a certain portion of the maximum allowable amount of credit for state death taxes allowable under applicable federal estate tax law. The Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2001 phased out the allowance of this credit, and, as of 2005, no longer allows a person to claim a credit of this nature under federal law. Therefore, the “pick up tax” is no longer imposed in California.

This bill would propose to the voters a repeal of the above initiative measure prohibiting the imposition of a tax on or by reason of any transfer occurring by reason of death and would propose the imposition of estate, gift, and generation-skipping transfer taxes, in modified conformity with federal law, on and after January 1, 2021. This bill would propose the creation of the Children’s Wealth and Opportunity Building Fund as a special fund in the State Treasury, the requirement that all taxes, interest, penalties, and other amounts collected and paid to the Franchise Tax Board, less payments of refunds, be deposited in the fund, and the continuous appropriation of all moneys deposited in the fund to programs and services that directly address and alleviate socio-economic inequality and build assets among people that have historically lacked them.

Proposition 6 prohibits amendment of the initiative measure by the Legislature unless the amendment is approved by the voters.

This bill would call a special election to be consolidated with the next statewide general election. It would condition the amendment of the initiative upon voter approval and would require the Secretary of State to submit the provisions of the bill that amend the initiative statute to the voters for their approval at the next consolidated statewide election. The bill would permit its provisions to be amended by a bill passed by a majority vote of the membership of both houses of the Legislature unless otherwise required by the California Constitution.

This bill would declare that it is to take effect immediately as an act calling an election.