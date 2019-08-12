By

San Fran loves taxes and high prices. Now they want to use the ballot box to increase the cost of Uber and Lyft rides. In San Fran, if you have to ask the price of a product or service, you know you can not afford it. It is time to call U-Haul. In the Bay Area, housing prices went down, year after year. In San Fran they went up by over 8%. This is a town that uses city streets as toilets and schools as indoctrination camps. “The Board of Supervisors unanimously favored the proposal to “impose an excise tax on the net rider fares for rides facilitated by commercial ride-share companies and rides provided by autonomous vehicles and private transit services vehicles.” If approved by voters, a 3.25 percent extra fee will be added for most individual rides, and a 1.5 percent fee for shared rides that start in SF. Individual rides in electric cars get discounted down to 1.5 percent. The city estimates that this will push an extra $35 million into city coffers, which it will steer toward mass transit and programs like Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths on city-owned streets. That means government wants another $35 million from the people—to use to further enslave the people. Glad I do not live in San Fran—I could not afford it.

Tax on Lyft and Uber going to SF voters

Ride surcharge would raise millions for transit, including street safety

By Adam Brinklow, SF Curbed, 7/24/19

On Tuesday, City Hall gave the final go-ahead for a ballot measure that would level a tax on Lyft and Uber rides, and put the money toward transit programs, including a pledge to improve safety on San Francisco’s most dangerous streets.

The measure will appear on the November ballot.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously favored the proposal to “impose an excise tax on the net rider fares for rides facilitated by commercial ride-share companies and rides provided by autonomous vehicles and private transit services vehicles.”

If approved by voters, a 3.25 percent extra fee will be added for most individual rides, and a 1.5 percent fee for shared rides that start in SF. Individual rides in electric cars get discounted down to 1.5 percent.

The city estimates that this will push an extra $35 million into city coffers, which it will steer toward mass transit and programs like Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths on city-owned streets.

Voters will need to approve the measure by a two-thirds margin in order for it to pass.

According to the text of the legislation, “‘commercial ride-share company’ means a person that provides prearranged transportation services for compensation using an online-enabled application or platform or any offline method to connect passengers with drivers using a personal vehicle.”

The measure, authored by Supervisor Aaron Peskin in collaboration with Mayor London Breed, says that, while it’s not limited to services like Lyft and Uber, the lion’s share of revenue from the potential future tax would come from rides via the two noted startups.

The unanimous vote is no surprise, since the measure came up Tuesday with the entire board and the mayor signed on as cosponsors. Back in May, both Lyft and Uber signaled their support for the plan as well. That leaves voters the only ones left to be convinced.

Peskin noted on Tuesday that cities like Portland and New York City have already leveled similar taxes of their own.