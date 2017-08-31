Tax Relief for All Americans—Jobs for Americans—Trump Tax Agenda

By

Join the fight for Federal tax relief, fair and easy tax preparation and the creation for millions of jobs. Go this this website, sign up and tell your friends to do the same!

The United States has the highest corporate taxes in the world. American corporations have trillions overseas—since if they brought the money back between 35-39% would go to government, not job creation and business expansion in our nation.

We need a tax code that is fair and easy. That is why I am urging you to join the fight—go here.

I am happy report that Tom Del Beccaro has formed a movement, Californians for tax Relief—and I am serving as Political Director—working with dozens of others. Go to the website, sign up as a volunteer.

Tax Relief? It is up to you!

“We believe every-day Americans know better how to spend their own money than the federal bureaucracy, and we want to help them keep as much of that hard-earned money as we can.” – President Donald J. Trump

AN AMERICA FIRST TAX SYSTEM: President Donald J. Trump is working to reform our tax system so that Americans are treated fairly and can keep more of their hard-earned money, and companies can bring jobs back to the United States.

President Trump will jumpstart America’s economic engine by making it the most desirable country in the world for businesses to invest and grow.

By lowering taxes, President Trump is helping boost take-home pay for all American workers.

President Trump will restore fairness to our tax system by simplifying the tax code and closing special interest loopholes.

Making our tax code competitive puts the American economy and the American worker first.

A BURDEN ON AMERICAN TAXPAYERS: The current tax code has grown out of control in length and complexity so that many Americans must rely on professional help to file even the simplest return.

The tax code has increased so much in length and complexity that hundreds of pages in instructions are necessary to file even the most basic tax returns. The typical Form 1040, used by most American families, has grown to 79 lines from only 34 lines in 1935, according to the National Taxpayers Union. The instructions alone for the form has grown to 241 pages from just 2 pages in 1935. The tax code is over six times as long as it was in 1955, according to the Tax Foundation.

A complex and ever changing tax code is unworkable for most Americans, forcing them to spend too much of their time and income on paid professionals and filing aids just to pay their taxes. Taxpayers spend over 6 billion hours annually complying with the tax code, according to the IRS’s Taxpayer Advocate Service. Just to comply with the tax code puts a $262 billion burden on the economy, according to the National Taxpayers Union. Over half of all tax returns filed in 2017 were prepared by a tax professional, according to the IRS. 94 percent of taxpayers paid someone or used software to prepare their returns, according to the National Taxpayers Union. 91 percent of small businesses hired a professional to do their taxes, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. The Form 1040 tax return used by most Americans costs $176 to complete with the average accounting firm, according to the National Society of Accountants. Small businesses incur between $15 and $16 billion on tax compliance costs, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. It is no wonder that, according to IBISWorld, the tax preparation industry earned $10 billion in revenue in 2016.



HARMING AMERICAN JOB-CREATORS: Our outdated tax code makes our businesses uncompetitive as other nations provide lower tax rates, and incentivizes American businesses to move their headquarters or offshore jobs.

The United States now has the highest corporate tax rate among the 35 advanced economies in the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD). The combined corporate tax rate in the United States is now 39 percent, according to OECD data, compared to an average of 24 percent among OECD member countries. China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and Australia all have lower corporate tax rates than the United States.

As rates fell across the developed world from the early 1990’s to 2016, the United States’ corporate tax rate increased. The United States’ corporate tax rate is 16.4 percentage points higher than the worldwide average, according to the Tax Foundation.

Businesses are moving their facilities and jobs out of the country to escape our burdensome tax code.

The money American businesses earn overseas is being kept out of the country to avoid our high corporate tax rate. Since 2014, there has been an increase in inversions as American companies try to avoid the incredible disadvantages of our corporate tax system. Fortune 500 corporations are holding more than $2.6 trillion in profits offshore to avoid $767 billion in Federal taxes, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

