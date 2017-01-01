Taxpayers have right to know how much public agencies spend on outside lawyers, Supreme Court rules

By

Just because your city or County have full time attorneys, that does not mean they are qualified for intricate cases or have the time to defend the citizens. So government hires outside counsel, usually at very high prices—but the public is never told of the cost. If you hired an attorney, shouldn’t you know—upfront—the cost? With government you are never told—and the legislature keeps it that way. ““With today’s decision, a majority of the court undermines this pillar of our jurisprudence, finding legal invoices sent from a law firm to its client, although initially protected by the attorney-client privilege, may lose such protection once the subject litigation is concluded,” writes Justice Kathryn Werdegar. “This conclusion finds no support in the plain meaning of the words of the attorney-client privilege.” What is she talking about the “client” is the people of the community—the client has a right to know all costs—and not just after they are paid. Would you buy a car, sign the papers and then be told the cost? Why should government do that to us for outside attorneys? Want to see soft-core corruption? This is a great example.

12/30/16

4-3 decision is in a Los Angeles case

“A majority of the court undermines this pillar of our jurisprudence”

Californians have a right to know how much a government agency spend to hire lawyers from outside firms, the state Supreme Court says.

But that’s after the case is closed. The lawyer-client privilege “protects the confidentiality of invoices for work in pending and active legal matters,” the opinion says.

“Invoices for legal services are generally not communicated for the purpose of legal consultation. Rather, they are communicated for the purpose of billing the client and, to the extent they have no other purpose or effect, they fall outside the scope of an attorney’s professional representation,” writes Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar for the majority opinion.

But it was a 4-3, decision. The court’s minority opinion would still keep the costs secret.

“With today’s decision, a majority of the court undermines this pillar of our jurisprudence, finding legal invoices sent from a law firm to its client, although initially protected by the attorney-client privilege, may lose such protection once the subject litigation is concluded,” writes Justice Kathryn Werdegar. “This conclusion finds no support in the plain meaning of the words of the attorney-client privilege.”

The decision traces back to July 2013, when, following several publicized inquiries into allegations of excessive force against inmates housed in the Los Angeles County jail system, the ACLU of Southern California and an Eric Preven submitted a public records act request to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Office of the Los Angeles County Counsel seeking “invoices” specifying the amounts that the county had been billed by any law firm in connection with nine different lawsuits alleging excessive force against jail inmates.

