The Left is really sick. They are having a meltdown. I wonder when they will accuse a white House staffer of wetting their bed at the age of four—you know it is coming.

Teacher Sent Home Over Disclosures About a Trump Aide When He Was 8

Posted by Contributing Editor , MyNewsLA, 10/12/18

A Santa Monica teacher who recounted how a senior aide to President Donald Trump was “a strange dude” who ate glue as a third-grader is in trouble with her employers.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has placed veteran teacher Nikki Fiske on “home assignment” while it decides what to do, if anything, about disclosures she made regarding a young Stephen Miller, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Miller, 33, is a senior policy advisor for Trump and previously was the communications director for then-Senator Jeff Sessions. He was also a press secretary for Republican Representatives Michele Bachmann and John Shadegg. But his prospects did not appear so promising to Fiske when Miller was a student in her classroom at Franklin Elementary School.

“Do you remember that character in Peanuts, the one called Pig Pen, with the dust cloud and crumbs flying all around him? That was Stephen Miller at 8,” Fiske recounted in an article posted Wednesday by the Hollywood Reporter. “I was always trying to get him to clean up his desk. He always had stuff mashed up in there.”

And there was a problem with glue.

“He would pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off and then eat it,” she said. “He was a strange dude.”

The school district’s concern is “about her release of student information, including allegations that the release may not have complied with applicable laws and district policies,” said district spokeswoman Gail Pinsker, according to The Times.

The brief article is in the first-person voice of Fiske “as told to Benjamin Svetkey” — a senior editor at the publication. It has generated a number of angry responses.

Fiske, 72, is a registered Democrat who, based on her Facebook account, supports causes associated with liberals and progressives, such as gun control and halting the killing of dogs for meat in China.