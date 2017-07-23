By

Good news from CalSTRS—for the short run. Last year that lowered the goal for investment return from 7.5% to 7.0%. School Districts this year are forced to increase their mandatory contributions by double digits. The news is that the system in 2016-17 had a 13.4% return. In 2014-15 the return was 1.4%. Up and down. “This year’s performance follows two fiscal years with single digit returns. However, Chief Investment Officer Christopher Ailman cautions against making too much of a single year’s high performance. “Just as one bad year will not break us, one good year won’t make us. We intentionally keep our eyes focused on a 30-year horizon and make our adjustments with that timeframe in mind, rather than reactively responding to any given situation at-hand,” Mr. Ailman says. “Investment performance over time is the true hallmark and measure of success in a pension fund like CalSTRS, as we aim to achieve long-term value creation to secure the retirement futures for more than 914,000 California educators.” The unsustainable unfunded liability is still over $200 billion—forcing schools to cut education to pay the invoice. This is a a pension system in collapse—regardless of the good news for this year.

Teachers’ retirement investments return increases

Central Valley Business Times, 7/20/17

CalSTRS says it achieved a 13.4 percent return

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System says it posted a 13.4 percent net of fees return for the 2016-17 fiscal year, with growth being driven by strong performance across all markets, led by non-U.S. equity.

As of June 30, the total fund value was $208.7 billion.

This year’s performance follows two fiscal years with single digit returns. However, Chief Investment Officer Christopher Ailman cautions against making too much of a single year’s high performance.

“Just as one bad year will not break us, one good year won’t make us. We intentionally keep our eyes focused on a 30-year horizon and make our adjustments with that timeframe in mind, rather than reactively responding to any given situation at-hand,” Mr. Ailman says. “Investment performance over time is the true hallmark and measure of success in a pension fund like CalSTRS, as we aim to achieve long-term value creation to secure the retirement futures for more than 914,000 California educators.”

The current year’s performance will be a positive contributor to CalSTRS’ 7.0 percent 30-year investment return assumption, adopted by the Teachers’ Retirement Board in February as part of the two-year phased-in approach outlined in the actuarial experience study.

“While this year’s performance is obviously great news, we need to keep in mind that returns are just one piece of the overall funding picture for CalSTRS,” says Chief Executive Officer Jack Ehnes. “The long-term funding plan, set into motion … via AB 1469, established a predictable schedule of contribution rate increases shared between members, the state and employers over a 32-year span to bring CalSTRS toward full funding by 2046. The funding plan is a model of shared responsibility, and it works in tandem with the positive return performance that the investment portfolio generates, to advance CalSTRS along the path of long-term sustainability.”