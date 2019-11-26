Technology: A crisis for retail jobs (or worker opportunity?)

By

When I started working in the 1960’s, business people had secretaries. No more. When I started to drive in 1963, the gas stations had people to fill your tank and wash your windows. In the early part of 1900 there were people that stabled your horses, built carriages and took care of your horse and buggy. All of those jobs are gone—but life went on and people learned new skills. Now the Luddites are afraid of AI, robots and computers—as if they will on net, take jobs. All the new technology means is that creating new types of jobs. We are told we have a shortage of farm workers—yet technology is taking over that industry as well. Question? Who creates the new technology, uses them, fixes them? People. So instead of doing menial work, folks will be doing work with the brain. The Left says new technology is difficult for minorities and women. That is racist, sexist talk. It is demeaning. The same folks oppose charter schools—because they prefer being ignorant than educated. This is an exciting new world. Car mechanics today need to understand computers as much as gaskets. That is a good thing.

A crisis for retail jobs (or worker opportunity?)

Erica Pandey, Axios, 1016/19

A collision of forces — automation, e-commerce and stagnating wages — is squeezing retail jobs in the U.S.

Why it matters: With more than 15 million jobs, the retail industry is America’s biggest employer. A hit to this sector would reverberate across the economy.

Driving the news: Led by Amazon, several big American retailers are raising their wages to around $15 an hour. But stores are slashing workers’ hours, and robots are supplanting people.

“Close to 30% of America’s … retail workers worked fewer than 35 hours a week last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nationally, 17% of workers work below 35 hours a week,” reports CNN’s Nathaniel Meyersohn.

Meyersohn spoke with current and former Target employees who said they struggled to pay rent or buy food due to shrinking workweeks.

Some jobs that have existed for decades — like taking inventory or cleaning aisles — are being automated away.

In April, Walmart added nearly 4,000 robots that can mop floors, unload trucks and scan shelves.

And retailers are adding part-time and temporary workers to staff the holiday rush as they cut hours for full-time employees.

Close to 40% of Walmart’s workforce are part-timers, per CNN.

Target has announced plans to hire 130,000 temps for the holiday season.

The bottom line: “It’s a much slower process to eliminate people than you might think,” says J.P. Gownder, an expert on automation at Forrester. But in retail, “in the longer term and at scale, the economics favor automation.”