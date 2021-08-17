By

Dozens of people have been arrested, gone to jail—parents who bribed coaches and schools, coaches that took the bribes. People have been fired for the SAME corruption as Democrat Congressman ted Lieu. In his case, he was not man enough to use his own money to bribe Stanford University. Instead, he used the money of his political donors, who thought the money would be used to elect radical Democrats to office. Instead, Lieu used the money to buy his son a Stanford education. “Those aren’t the only “charitable” contributions Lieu’s campaign committee made that benefited his sons’ education. In part one of the series I reported that during the 2018 and 2020 election cycles Lieu donated a total of $12,160 to the Torrance Education Foundation, which sponsors his sons’ TorBots club, which he clearly derives a personal benefit from. And, his campaign committee purchased tickets to The Congressional Club’s First Ladies Luncheon in 2019, which he then donated to the Torrance Education Foundation for a silent auction fundraiser – and claimed that the donation was from “Congressman Ted Lieu” and his wife, “School Board Member Betty Lieu.” In fact he has been using his campaign funds as a slush fund for his promotion by claiming money was going to charities, when the purpose was to lie to the public and the FEC. I expect L.A. DA Gascon will indict Lieu, just as other parents that bribed universities have been indicted. I expect the House of Representatives Ethics Committee will investigate Lieu for his abuse of donor dollars and bribing of college officials. What do you think?

Ted Lieu’s Son Admitted to Stanford After Lieu’s $50K Contribution Using Donor Dollars

By Jennifer Van Laar, Red State, 8/16/21

Way back in May 2019, as part of a series looking into some questionable contributions/expenditures made by California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu’s campaign, I noted that Lieu made a pair of $25,000 “charitable contributions” in 2017 and 2018 to his alma mater, Stanford University, and wondered if either of his two teenaged sons – one of whom was finishing up his sophomore year of high school – would end up being admitted to the elite school, which was also part of the “Varsity Blues” scandal. Well, guess what? Lieu’s oldest, Brennan, is now part of Stanford University’s Class of 2025, according to his Instagram profile.

The younger Lieu is, by all accounts, a smart and talented young man. He’s been active in his school’s award-winning robotics program for years, which probably was a factor in his admission. And, the fact that his father is an alum was likely a factor in the son’s admission. Some argue that $50,000 is nothing in terms of Stanford’s endowment, but those contributions were the largest expenditures made by Lieu’s campaign committee during that cycle, and on a Congressman’s salary – and as a father of two teenagers living in an expensive part of California – Lieu certainly wasn’t able to drop $50k of his own money. And, FEC rules prohibit campaign committees from making contributions that personally benefit the candidate, which calls these contributions into question.

Those aren’t the only “charitable” contributions Lieu’s campaign committee made that benefited his sons’ education. In part one of the series I reported that during the 2018 and 2020 election cycles Lieu donated a total of $12,160 to the Torrance Education Foundation, which sponsors his sons’ TorBots club, which he clearly derives a personal benefit from.

And, his campaign committee purchased tickets to The Congressional Club’s First Ladies Luncheon in 2019, which he then donated to the Torrance Education Foundation for a silent auction fundraiser – and claimed that the donation was from “Congressman Ted Lieu” and his wife, “School Board Member Betty Lieu.”

Coincidentally, Lieu and his wife were named honorary co-chairs of the event at which those tickets were auctioned.

Is the positive publicity a “personal benefit” of that contribution, therefore making it illegal? And, do Lieu’s donors know that they’re underwriting Lieu’s philanthropy and that their dollars are being used to boost his fragile ego?

We need answers.