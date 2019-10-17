Tele-Marketing: Fraud on the Phones

By

We all get those crazy phone calls from “charities” asking for money. While disturbed and annoyed, we just hang up. Sadly, some people are taken in by the misleading pitches. The laws say misleading people is illegal. An Akron, Ohio firm is the second largest “teleservices” firm in the nation—InfoCision, Inc. In 2018 they agreed to a $250,000 fine from the Federal Trade Commission. “On January 10, 2018, InfoCision, Inc. agreed to pay a $250,000 civil penalty to settle Federal Trade Commission (FTC) charges that its telemarketers misled consumers by falsely saying they were not calling to solicit contributions. The order was file with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio (5:18-cv-00064-SL United States of America v. InfoCision, Inc.) The order settling the charges, filed by the Department of Justice on the FTC’s behalf, also bars the defendant from violating the FTC’s Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR), which requires telemarketers calling on behalf of a charity to promptly tell you the charity they’re calling for and tell you if the purpose of the call is to seek a donation.” While this is an interesting story, why report it here? Because a California GOP candidate is using this firm. The candidate—more later on the campaign—raised $145,000. Great—a a race that NO ONE believes can be won—and has a total of $25,000 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period. This firm received over $53,000 for its services. What good is raising large sums of money—if almost all of it goes to vendors. Worse, Democrats will use the hiring of firms like this to demean all Republican candidates.

According to the Commission’s complaint, since at least 2013 InfoCision has conducted hundreds of telemarketing campaigns reaching consumers nationwide on behalf of charitable organizations. In some of those campaigns, the FTC alleges, InfoCision’s telemarketers called consumers and told them at the start of the call that they were not calling to ask for a donation.

However, according to the FTC, the telemarketers subsequently asked consumers to mail or hand-deliver materials requesting donations to family members, friends, or neighbors. In addition, in many cases, despite initially saying they were not calling to solicit donations, InfoCision’s telemarketers allegedly asked consumers to donate money, typically in amounts ranging from $10 to $50. Based on this conduct, the complaint charges the defendant with making false or misleading statements to induce consumers to make a charitable contribution, in violation of the TSR.

The order settling the FTC’s charges bars InfoCision, in connection with its telemarketing activities, from making any false or misleading statements designed to induce anyone to pay for goods or services or make a charitable contribution.

The order also requires InfoCision, when making outbound telemarketing calls to induce a charitable contribution, to truthfully disclose: 1) the name of the charity on whose behalf it is making the call, 2) that the purpose of the call is to solicit a charitable contribution, and 3) whether the contribution sought is a donation, monetary gift, or anything else of value. The order also bars the defendant from violating the TSR in the future.

Finally, the order imposes a $250,000 civil penalty against the defendant and includes standard recordkeeping and monitoring provisions to ensure compliance with its terms.

Consumers can find out more about the order by visiting: https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/press-releases/2018/01/infocision-inc-pay-250000-penalty-deceptive-charitable?utm_source=govdelivery