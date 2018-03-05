By

I guess the good folks in San Jose have money to burn and not much common sense. The have a growing population and a declining ridership on government transportation. Instead of cutting back on taxes, subsidies and gridlock causing buses, the tech geniuses want higher taxes, more government waste and more buses—instead of fixing the roads and streets for the people of the Valley. “Now, VTA has a third less bus service than what it promised voters who approved Measure A back in 2000. Compare that chart to VTA’s own bus ridership and bus service facts, which you can see below. Note that VTA has 12 percent fewer active buses, 7 percent fewer peak (rush hour) buses, 3 percent fewer total scheduled hours, and 17 percent fewer weekday riders now than when its predecessor, Santa Clara County Transit, had in 1988. That’s despite Santa Clara County’s population growing by over 23 percent between 1988 and 2017. One reason why VTA’s bus service has failed to keep up with the county’s population can be found in a report on where your sales tax money went. Another factor not acknowledged publicly in the VTA’s latest “financial crisis?” Unfunded pension liabilities. The VTA owes over $195 million in unfunded pension liabilities. This can be found in VTA’s approved fiscal year 2018-19 biennial budget.” While the are proud to show the lack of busses and the cut back, they refuse to show the declining ridership. Theta is why the cutbacks—this is a system that may finance 20% from the farebox—the rest from taxes. Instead of providing better public safety or affordable housing, these folks prefer to clog up the streets with buses folks do not want. If they wanted them, the buses would be increased.

Op-Ed: Tell VTA That Proposed Service Cuts are Misguided

By Eugene Bradley, SanJoseInside, 2/27/18



San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo wants to repeat failed history.

In his first chairperson’s report at the Jan. 4 Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Board Of Directors meeting, Liccardo advocated for further reductions in transit service to help close a $20 million operating deficit this fiscal year, and a $26 million operating deficit in 2019. He announced the formation of a committee to address VTA’s structural operating deficit, and provide solutions. The gist of his comments start at the two-minute mark of the following audio clip.

Learn more about how this service cut strategy fails to resolve any VTA operating deficit—and what you can proactively do to change history in your favor—below.

Background

On Feb. 1, the VTA board approved a formal list of who is on the “Ad-Hoc Financial Stability Committee.” That committee will be headed by Jeannie Bruins, last year’s VTA board chair, and will represent “small city groups.” Fellow VTA board member and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez will represent unincorporated areas while fellow board member and San Jose City Councilman Johnny Khamis, will represent San Jose.

Here’s who else will be on this current edition of the ad-hoc committee:

Santa Clara County City Managers Association

Santa Clara Coalition of Chambers of Commerce

Silicon Valley Leadership Group

Transit Justice Alliance

SPUR

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 521

Transportation Authority Engineers & Architects Association (TAEA) Local 21

American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 101 (AFSCME)

South Bay AFL-CIO Labor Council

Note the lack of taxpayer, senior or disabled and environmental groups on the committee. Such groups are most likely to have the ideas needed to resolve VTA’s current fiscal crisis. Also note that the Transit Justice Alliance was convened by Working Partnerships USA, an organization that once employed Chavez.

This follows similar committees VTA formed in 2003 and 2010 to address prior operating shortfalls. Both past committees recommended transit service reductions to resolve operating deficits at the time.

Talking Points

Liccardo’s statements at the VTA board meeting in January contradict calls for the city to “reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” Worse still is that his advocacy for further cutting VTA service violates San Jose’s own General Plan 2040 goals. One of those goals: reducing vehicle miles traveled in San Jose by 40 percent within the next 22 years. For more about how Liccardo stands to exacerbate traffic gridlock in San Jose, click here.

The chart above, courtesy of the Almaden Valley Community Association, shows VTA’s historical bus ridership. Now, VTA has a third less bus service than what it promised voters who approved Measure A back in 2000. Compare that chart to VTA’s own bus ridership and bus service facts, which you can see below.

Note that VTA has 12 percent fewer active buses, 7 percent fewer peak (rush hour) buses, 3 percent fewer total scheduled hours, and 17 percent fewer weekday riders now than when its predecessor, Santa Clara County Transit, had in 1988. That’s despite Santa Clara County’s population growing by over 23 percent between 1988 and 2017. One reason why VTA’s bus service has failed to keep up with the county’s population can be found in a report on where your sales tax money went.

Another factor not acknowledged publicly in the VTA’s latest “financial crisis?”

Unfunded pension liabilities.

The VTA owes over $195 million in unfunded pension liabilities. This can be found in VTA’s approved fiscal year 2018-19 biennial budget.

Remember Measure B, a transit and highways VTA ballot measure from November 2016? That money is currently tied up in appeals court, and thus “out of play.” No date has been announced as to the final appeals court verdict.

In terms of cities with public transit, Seattle is the current trendsetter. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley continues to be—at best—a trend follower and is on the path of being a trend repeater. Let’s change that now.

Starting Now, What Can I Do?

Let Liccardo know he must put public transit—especially buses—as a top priority instead of adding more auto traffic. Call him at 408.535.4800 or email him at mayoremail@sanjoseca.gov today.

This is especially important if you live in San Jose, because you are one of the managers he reports to. If you live outside San Jose, make sure to contact the VTA board member who represents your jurisdiction.

Also, if at all possible, come to Thursday’s VTA board meeting in San Jose and tell him face to face that he must prioritize transit—especially buses—in Santa Clara County. Here are the details for that meeting:

WHEN: 5:30pm Thursday

WHERE: County Government Center, 70 W. Hedding St., San Jose

GETTING THERE: VTA’s 61, 62, 66 and 180 express bus lines or light rail

MORE INFO: For further details on transit service in the area, read this map

During every VTA board meeting, the board chair—which is Liccardo this year—answers to you in the regular “Chairperson’s Report.” Learn how to be heard at any VTA public meeting here. If possible, request to speak after the chairperson’s report. Otherwise, request to speak during public comment at the start of the board meeting.

Beforehand, read up on VTA’s latest budget to learn where your sales tax money is going this year. Based on agency’s latest biennial budget, what do you think needs to be cut in terms of its operations budget? Please discuss in the comments.

In conclusion, let’s make sure failed history does not repeat itself.