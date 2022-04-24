By

So, here are ten ways to save the State. These are two of the best ideas: "#2. Tell other American states to reduce the hours of their work week, too, just in case that productivity thing doesn't work out so well. After all, we wouldn't want to see California employers relocate to other states! #3. Tell other nations of the world to reduce the hours of their work week, as well! China, India, and other major global players whose productivity and economic power has exploded over the last several decades need to take a break, as well! Otherwise…it just wouldn't be fair! My best idea was not presented—take all those that support the 32 hour week and put them back into high school, to learn economics—and in the meantime, put them into therapy for being crazy.

Ten Excellent and Proven Ways to Create a 32-Hour Work Week in CA

KEN ALPERN, City Watch LA, 4/21/22

THE DOCTOR IS IN – So, some of the more idealistic members of the California’s Legislature wants to allow–if not mandate–companies with over 500 employees to reduce employees’ work week to 32 hours…

…and for those working more than 32 hours per week to be paid no less than 1.5 times the employee’s regular rate of pay.

Pretty cool, huh? More free time, less miserable work hours to suffer through, and no reduction in productivity! And that “Great Resignation” makes it clear that workers are sick of their jobs, and bailing on their employers.

Except a few problems are in the way…and I’m sure we can get past those!

#1. Getting the buy-in and approval of those silly employers at the California Chamber of Commerce. I mean, what do they know about labor costs and productivity?

#2. Tell other American states to reduce the hours of their work week, too, just in case that productivity thing doesn’t work out so well. After all, we wouldn’t want to see California employers relocate to other states!

#3. Tell other nations of the world to reduce the hours of their work week, as well! China, India, and other major global players whose productivity and economic power has exploded over the last several decades need to take a break, as well! Otherwise…it just wouldn’t be fair!

#4. Make the cost of gasoline cheaper so that Californians wouldn’t have to work more than one job just to make ends meet if they commute, have kids, want basic mobility, etc.

#5. Make the cost of utilities cheaper (see #4). Of course, we live in the Golden State–the ocean breeze and gentle weather patterns of our state really don’t require heating or air-conditioning. And warm showers…who needs ’em?

#6. Make the cost of groceries cheaper (see #4). Eating is for fat people. Top Ramen and Cup O’ Noodles, anybody?

#7. Make the cost of housing cheaper–maybe those foreign and domestic investors who work 40+ hours a week should be prevented from buying up all of housing stock. What…they already HAVE?

#8. Create laws for Californians to not work more than one job to get ahead in life. Because if they’re already as productive working 32 hours at their primary job, then that’s ALL they should live with–vacations, nicer cars, college education for their kids…pssssshaw! Gimme a break!

#9. Figure out ways to calculate all the tech, manufacturing, medical, and legal companies and practices so that their work hours allow their weekly, monthly, and quarterly deadlines can be delayed. I mean, fair is fair!

#10. Mandate the pay and benefits of the privately-employed tax base of California, and lower the highest state taxes in the nation, so that Californians can actually keep some of their money, lower their taxes, and have the pension and retirement benefits that politicians and the public sector has!

These are ten time-tested, proven ways to create a 32-hour work week, and they’re certainly easily to implement! Just make a few more laws, and more laws, and yet even more laws when the earlier laws just don’t add up.

I could just add an eleventh method: JUST BANISH THE LAWS OF TIME, SPACE, PHYSICS, AND ECONOMICS!

…but I am pretty sure that the California State Legislature is already all over that one.

And I can already see and hear the smiles and joyous laughter of Californians who will enjoy three-day work weeks every week…and who know they just WON’T need to work an extra job on that day off to pay for the ever-exploding cost of living in the Golden State.