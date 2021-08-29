By

Texas has more than 120 utility providers in competition to give you electricity. Competition is why the cost of energy in Texas is between a third and two thirds LESS than in California. In the former Golden State, unless you want to install expensive solar panels, you are given one choice, so we have the highest cost of energy in the nation. “Subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures last week filed an application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas for a retail electric provider (REP) certificate. Authorization, if approved in November, could help Tesla stand out in what Texas Monthly called “a crowded, deregulated retail market where 120 other companies are already hawking kilowatts.” The cost of living is another reason families and firms are fleeing California for Texas. Competition is freedom. Monopolies are socialism. California is a socialist State.

Tesla Applies to Sell Electricity in Texas

Photo courtesy of lydiashiningbrightly, flickr

Subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures is seeking permission to hawk energy directly to customers.

By Stephanie Mlot, PCMAG, 8/27/21

Tesla is seeking permission to sell electricity directly to customers in Texas.

Subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures last week filed an application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas for a retail electric provider (REP) certificate. Authorization, if approved in November, could help Tesla stand out in what Texas Monthly called “a crowded, deregulated retail market where 120 other companies are already hawking kilowatts.”

Tesla could sell energy drawn from the grid or pulled from Tesla-made home batteries, according to Texas Monthly, which suggested that folks with solar panels may even earn some extra cash by sharing excess power with the grid. Tesla already has strong ties to Texas as it’s the home of SpaceX’s private rocket production facility and spaceport. It’s also where a future Gigafactory is planned to be built.

The company did not immediately respond to PCMag’s request for comment, but it’s also thought that it wants to build two utility-scale batteries in the state—one near Austin and one outside Houston—to provide wholesale power to companies across the state.