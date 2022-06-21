By

The way diversity officers and promoters of the LGBTQ+ work is simple, create a discriminatory climate at a company. Pit people against each other, based on race. These folks are race baiters and haters—and get paid by the shareholders to promote emotional and sometimes physical violence among employees. Here we have Elon Musk saying he opposes the KKK and the racism promoted by the Democrat party. He fired a bunch of racists from his company. “Tesla reportedly laid off the president of the LGBTQ+ community and a diversity volunteer leader Monday just one month after CEO Elon Musk warned of the “woke mind virus.” The company let go of the LGBTQ+ volunteer president Bobby Berretta-Paris who worked at the company for five years, sources told Electrek. This follows a series of layoffs by the company, including a software engineer and four-year veteran involved in the diversity program last week, who had previously been promoted three times, according to the outlet. In a May 19 tweet, Musk warned of the “woke mind virus” destroying civilization after claiming he would be politically attacked in coming months. Yes, he will be attacked for opposing racism. The shame of it is, that government and the Democrat Party along with the media are arms of the modern day KKK.

REPORT: Tesla Sacks LGBTQ+ And Diversity Heads After Elon Musk Warns Of The ‘Woke Mind

Virus’NICOLE SILVERIO, Daily Caller, 6/20/22

Tesla reportedly laid off the president of the LGBTQ+ community and a diversity volunteer leader Monday just one month after CEO Elon Musk warned of the “woke mind virus.”

The company let go of the LGBTQ+ volunteer president Bobby Berretta-Paris who worked at the company for five years, sources told Electrek. This follows a series of layoffs by the company, including a software engineer and four-year veteran involved in the diversity program last week, who had previously been promoted three times, according to the outlet.

In a May 19 tweet, Musk warned of the “woke mind virus” destroying civilization after claiming he would be politically attacked in coming months.

“Just curious…what is your motivation to become politically active?” social media user the Angry Astronaut asked. “Why make yourself a target? You are trying to get mankind to Mars and alert the public to the danger of Al. Why sabotage these worthwhile goals by wading into political controversy? Is it worth it

“Unless it is stopped, the woke mind virus will destroy civilization and humanity will never reached (sic) Mars,” Musk replied.

Musk has become increasingly critical of the Democratic Party and liberals after making a $43.4 billion deal to purchase Twitter in April. He called Democrats the “party of division and hate” and accused them of being controlled by unions and trial lawyers.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” Musk said. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

The tech billionaire voted Republican for the first time casting his ballot for Republican Texas Representative-elect Mayra Flores in Tuesday’s special election and hinted his support for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Musk reportedly also ordered all Tesla employees to spend a minimum of 40 hours a week in the office or depart the company if they wish to work remotely, arguing that senior managers being present at the office is essential to the company’s success.