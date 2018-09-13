Tetra Tech Wins $60 Million Water Resources Contract from L.A. County–After Alleged Fraud in San Fran

L.A. County just gave a $60 million contract to a firm named Tetra Tech to “The three-year, multiple-award engineering services contract includes planning and support for flood hazard mitigation, water reuse and supply management and drinking water well design.
Bet you never heard of this firm? The people in San Fran have:
From the San Francisco Examiner, “Attorneys representing 38,000 residents of San Francisco’s Hunters Point and Bayview neighborhoods in a lawsuit against Tetra Tech, the firm hired by the U.S. Navy to rid the area’s former shipyard of toxic waste, said Monday they’ve added more than 2,000 residents to the suit, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to more than 40,000.
The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court in May by attorney Charles Bonner, accuses Tetra Tech EC of “blatant, conscious, callous disregard of Bayview Hunters Point residents’ lives, born and unborn” and “unfair and fraudulent business practices.” The suit is seeking $27 billion in damages.”
This may be the largest such lawsuit in history—38,000 plaintiffs. What did they do? They LIED about doing the work. Yet, the Democrats running L.A. County have no problem giving this firm money to do to them, what they did to San Fran. Corruption? Of course.
Tetra Tech Wins $60 Million Water Resources Contract from L.A. County
By Dana Bartholomew, L.A. Business Journal, 9/11/18
Tetra Tech Inc., a consulting and engineering firm based in Pasadena, has been awarded a $60 million water resources contract from Los Angeles County, the company announced Sept. 11.
The three-year, multiple-award engineering services contract includes planning and support for flood hazard mitigation, water reuse and supply management and drinking water well design.
Multiple-award contracts are dispensed by governmental agencies to several contractors to maintain competition throughout the contract period. Tetra Tech’s announcement did not mention how many other firms also received this contract.
Shares in Tetra Tech slipped 30 cents to $70.05 at the close of trading.
The announcement comes nearly three weeks after the 52-year-old firm won a $650 million, multiple-award contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development to secure property rights for community improvements around the globe.
