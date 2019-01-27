By

We have Republican Party leaders in California claiming “There is no vote fraud in California. We know of 1.5 million people illegally on the L.A. County voting rolls. We know the DMV is REGISTERING illegal aliens and the Secretary of State refuses to audit the system to get them off the voting rolls. Texas, which is careful about honest voting had at least 53,000 illegal people voting in the last election. California government, who PROMOTES illegal voting and harvesting of absentee ballots without a chain of custody, says we have no illegal voters. Our elections in California appear to be as well run as those in Russia or Cuba. We have a Third World attitude by the Establishment—votes do not count—we will tell you who won. “On Friday, Texas Secretary of State David Whitley issued an advisory on voter registration list maintenance activity and the analysis revealed tens of thousands of non-citizens are not only registered to vote, but they are voting in elections. The Texas Secretary of State announced Friday: 95,000 individuals identified by DPS as non-U.S. citizens have a matching voter registration record in Texas, approximately 58,000 of whom have voted in one or more Texas elections. At least Texas is trying to end corruption at the ballot box—while California promotes it. Feel good about November 6?

Texas Attorney General Announces Voter Fraud Alert: 58,000 Non-Citizens Illegally Voted in Texas Elections

Written by Cristina Laila, Blabber Buzz, 1/25/19

Voting in an election in which the person knows he or she is not eligible to vote is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton put out a voter fraud alert.

PAXTON: VOTER FRAUD ALERT: The @TXsecofstate discovered approx 95,000 individuals identified by DPS as non-U.S. citizens have a matching voter registration record in TX, approx 58,000 of whom have voted in TX elections. Any illegal vote deprives Americans of their voice.

Secretary Whitley said in a statement:

“Integrity and efficiency of elections in Texas require accuracy of our state’s voter rolls, and my office is committed to using all available tools under the law to maintain an accurate list of registered voters. Our agency has provided extensive training opportunities to county voter registrars so that they can properly perform list maintenance activities in accordance with federal and state law, which affords every registered voter the chance to submit proof of eligibility. I would like to thank the Department of Public Safety for providing us with this valuable information so that we can continue to guarantee the right to vote for all eligible Texas voters, who should not have their voices muted by those who abuse the system.”

To mitigate the problem, going forward, the Texas Secretary of State’s office will use information it obtains from DPS on a monthly basis to cross-reference with Texas’ statewide voter registration database and match potential non-U.S. citizens who have registered to vote. Once a voter registration is identified as a match, the Texas Secretary of State’s office will notify the county in which the person is registered so that the county voter registrar can take action.

If a registered voter is identified as a non-citizen, then they will be required to provide proof of citizenship in order to stay registered, which may be done by submitting to the voter registrar a copy of one of the following documents:

A certified copy of the voter’s birth certificateUnited States passport; orCertificate of naturalization (Citizenship certificate) In November, Project Veritas exposed election official admitting “tons” of non-citizens were voting in the midterms in Texas.

In the video, a Project Veritas undercover journalist asked a Texas election official if her “DREAMer” boyfriend can vote as long as he is registered to vote and has a driver’s license.

When the Project Veritas journalist pressed the election official about her ‘DREAMer’ boyfriend and asked if there is an “issue with DACA people voting,” the election official responded, “No, you tell him no, we got a lot of ’em.”

O’Keefe’s undercover video caught the attention of Texas Governor Gregg Abbott. “This will be investigated,” Abbott said of the non-citizens being encouraged to vote by election officials.

Texas Governor Abbott said not only will he be launching an investigation into the elections officials, the illegal votes will be tossed out and lawbreakers will be prosecuted.

Illegal aliens and non-citizens are voting in other states as well.

California is overrun by illegal aliens, DACA recipients or non-citizens who are in the US on temporary work visas who are obtaining driver’s licenses and registering to vote via ‘motor voter’ registration laws.

Thank you Texas for standing up and speaking out against illegal votes by aliens who are depriving Americans of their voices!

Not so long ago, prominent Democrats were insisting that voter fraud did not exist in the United States. Others conceded that it existed, but that it was so rare as to be irrelevant to the outcome of elections.

Liberal media sources like U.S. Newsscoffed that looking for voter fraud was like going on a “unicorn hunt.”

Notably, in early 2017 then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi mocked President Trump’s claim that voter fraud occurred in the 2016 presidential election. She called his focus on voter fraud “really strange,” adding, “I frankly feel very sad for the president making this claim.” She asked Republicans to join her in declaring that “we have confidence in our system and that we always respect the results of the election.”

She’s singing a different tune now. As Speaker of the House, she is closely watching the election dispute in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. More than two months after the election, the outcome is still in doubt. Incumbent Republican Mark Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready in the unofficial vote count by 905 votes, but there are credible allegations that a contractor working for the Harris campaign harvested absentee ballots and failed to deliver ballots that were likely cast for McCready. The State Board of Elections declined to certify the election result in the wake of the November election, and a new Board will resume investigating the election later in January.

But the final decision rests with the United States House of Representatives, which can decline to seat any Member. Speaker Pelosi has suddenly developed a very keen interest in the problem of voter fraud. She recently described just how fundamental the problem of voter fraud is: “This is bigger than that one seat. This is about undermining the integrity of our elections. … What was done there was so remarkable, in that that person, those entities, got away with that.” Get ready for her coming conclusion that the alleged voter fraud is undeniable.

Pelosi is not the only prominent Democrat to suddenly change her attitude about voter fraud. In a poetic turn of events, Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland is the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which will likely conduct hearings on the matter. Cummings had this to say: “When it comes to a state’s electoral process I think we have to be very careful and try to allow that state to provide due process. But at the same time we cannot just turn our heads to alleged voter fraud.”

Not so long ago, Cummings was highly critical of those who focused on the problem of voter fraud. In March 2017 he met with President Trump. After the meeting, Cummings said, “I told him that I thought voting fraud is all but nonexistent.” Don’t expect Cummings to repeat that statement again.

The fact is that voter fraud does exist, and it is a significant problem. Election crimes must be prosecuted wherever the evidence supports a conviction. The Heritage Foundation has been compiling a list of voter fraud convictions, not mere allegations, since approximately the 2000 election. The total is up to 1,019 and growing. Of course, convictions are just the tip of the iceberg, representing a tiny fraction of the total instances of voter fraud. Indeed, as President Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity found, before it was shut down by a dozen lawsuits, a 2017 study looking at just 21 states revealed that approximately 8,400 people had double-voted in the 2016 election. It is unlikely that even one percent of those double voters will ever be convicted, because most counties don’t bother to prosecute election fraud in a meaningful way.

The North Carolina election dispute has finally compelled Democrats to admit that voter fraud is a very real problem. Whether they are now willing to support efforts to solve the problem remains to be seen.

Kris W. Kobach served as the Secretary of State of Kansas during 2011-2019. He drafted and implemented Kansas’s Photo-ID and Proof-of-Citizenship election law. His office also prosecuted multiple cases of election fraud in Kansas. An expert in immigration law and policy, he coauthored the Arizona SB-1070 immigration law and represented in federal court the 10 ICE agents who sued to stop Obama’s 2012 DACA executive amnesty. During 2001-03, he served as U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft’s chief adviser on immigration and border security at the U.S. Department of Justice. His website is kriskobach.com.

<bJudicial Watch Settlement With California: Election Fraud Tip of the Iceberg?</b

A short time after the mid-term elections in which the Democrats regained control of the U.S. House of Representatives, picking up 40 seats, then-House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) expressed some doubt as to the integrity of the election results in California.

“California just defies logic to me.… We were only down 26 seats the night of the election, and three weeks later, we lost basically every contested California race. This election system they have, I can’t begin to understand what ‘ballot harvesting’ is.”

Ryan is not alone in wondering if American elections are being manipulated in order to favor Democratic Party candidates, but Judicial Watch, a self-described “watchdog” group, has opted to not just wonder about what is going on. Judicial Watch filed a federal lawsuit last year — Judicial Watch, Inc., et al. v. Dean C. Logan, et al. — in an effort to force the state of California, particularly Los Angeles County, to clean up its voter rolls, which Judicial Watch argued was required under the National Voter Registration Act. Neither the state nor the county has bothered to remove inactive voters from the rolls for 20 years.

Late last week, Judicial Watch announced that it had signed a settlement agreement with the state and the county, which agreed to begin a process of removing from their voter-registration rolls as many as 1.5 million names that may be invalid. The lawsuit alleged that Los Angeles County has more voter registrations on its voter rolls than it has citizens who are old enough to register. Data published by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, Los Angeles County, has a registration rate of 112 percent of its adult citizen population. In fact, the state of California has a registration rate of about 101 percent of its age-eligible citizenry, with 11 of the state’s 58 counties having registration rates exceeding 100 percent of the age-eligible citizenry.

It is estimated that more than one in every five registrations in Los Angeles County likely belongs to a voter who has either moved or died. Judicial Watch said, “Los Angeles County has the highest number of inactive registrations of any single county in the country.”

“This settlement vindicates Judicial Watch’s groundbreaking lawsuits to clean up state voter rolls to help ensure cleaner elections,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Judicial Watch and its clients are thrilled with this historic settlement that will clean up election rolls in Los Angeles County and California — and set a nationwide precedent to ensure that states take reasonable steps to ensure that dead and other ineligible voters are removed from the rolls.”

While many other factors are no doubt involved, this helps partly explain the stranglehold that the Democratic Party has on the state of California, and its most recent sweep of every single congressional race in the once solidly Republican Orange County. It also helps understand how “ballot harvesting” — that former Speaker Ryan mentioned — contributed to how the Democratic Party was able to win so many races in the days after the official election day, as additional ballots were counted.

What is ballot harvesting? Instead of absentee ballots being returned by mail, organized volunteers collect absentee ballots from targeted voters and turn them in. While no doubt some of these ballots are legitimate, with so many bogus registrations, it is understandable how Democratic Party activists would have a large number of non-existent voters to use to pad the vote.

It is clear that Democrats in California have ample opportunity to commit election fraud. While not new — Lyndon Johnson used tombstone voting (registered, but dead voters) to steal the U.S. Senate race in Texas in 1948 — its incidence seems to be getting worse, rather than better. Democrats resist all efforts to reduce such election fraud, even opposing common-sense checks on potential fraud, such as voter I.D. laws.

This problem may be particularly noxious in California, but it is by no means confined to the Golden State. Judicial Watch has been successful in similar suits in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Maryland. In other words, it may be only the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

Such examples of potentially serious election manipulation should provide a powerful illustration of just how important the Electoral College is to presidential elections. While it is unlikely that a Republican could seriously contest a presidential contest in California, or a Democrat in Oklahoma, for the near future, consider if we were to elect a president by a national popular vote, rather than the state-by- state popular vote used now with the Electoral College.

