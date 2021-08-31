By

If Joe Biden was not suffering from dementia, he would be very embarrassed. The Texas National Guard, not the U.S. government is defending our borders, arresting illegal aliens and deporting them. Biden, is his haze has an open border policy—one reason Texas has an outbreak of COVID—the Feds do not care if these folks are vaccinated, tested or rapists. “”In July 2021, more than 212,000 people attempted to illegally cross Texas’ southern border — the largest number since 2000,” concluded the statement. Renae Eze, a spokesman for Gov. Abbott, said “President Biden’s reckless open border policies not only endanger Texans and their communities — it endangers the lives of migrants making the dangerous journey,” This is a crisis and a disaster. Biden is totally unaware of what town he is in, so why expect he would enforce a law?

Texas Gov. Abbott Orders National Guard to Arrest Illegal Aliens

By Michael W. Chapman, CNS News, 8/26/21

(CNS News) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is “surging” the Texas National Guard to secure that state’s border with Mexico, authorizing the Guard to arrest people who have “crossed the border illegally and violated Texas law,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

“The Texas National Guard is playing an unprecedented role to secure the border because of the unprecedented refusal of the federal government to fulfill its obligations under federal law,” said Gov. Abbott.

The Texas National Guard is also assisting in building border barriers and a border wall.

“Since Governor Abbott launched Operation Lone Star (OLS) in March 2021, over 4,600 arrests have been made by the Texas Department of Public Safety for charges including criminal mischief and criminal trespass,” according to the statement.

“Additionally, OLS has led to the confiscation of drugs and illegal firearms — including over 700 pounds of cocaine, 127 pounds of deadly fentanyl, over 8,500 pounds of cannabis, and over 270 firearms to date,” reported the governor’s office.

“In July 2021, more than 212,000 people attempted to illegally cross Texas’ southern border — the largest number since 2000,” concluded the statement.

Renae Eze, a spokesman for Gov. Abbott, said “President Biden’s reckless open border policies not only endanger Texans and their communities — it endangers the lives of migrants making the dangerous journey,”

In his June 25 Border Crisis Disaster Declaration, Gov. Abbott said “the surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border posed an ongoing and imminent threat” in myriad Texas counties and to Texas citizens.

