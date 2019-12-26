By

This is what Socialist Democrat Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher thinks of people that work for a living: “Wacko lefty California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), the architect of AB5, tweeted “I’m sure some legit freelancers lost substantial income and I empathize with that especially this time of year. But Vox is a vulture.”



“These were never good jobs,” Gonzalez said in another tweet—even though it is clear the bloggers who lost their jobs are very upset.” That is what the “brains” behind the killing of hundreds of thousands of California jobs think about the poor, the middle class, those trying to better themselves. Karl Marx could not have said it better than Lorena—the people are peasants. How ugly can a Democrat be, while claiming to be their champion?

Thank’s Lefties: California Sports Bloggers Lose Their Jobs

Economic Policy Journal, 12/26/19



California legislators recently passed Assembly Bill 5 (AB5).



The bill, which will take effect on January 1, 2020, will make it illegal for freelance contractors who reside in California to create more than 35 pieces of web site content in a year for a single company, unless the outlet hires them as an employee.



The lefty legislation was “intended to limit the ability of large corporations to take advantage of contract workers.” What it really did was cost a lot of bloggers their jobs.



Hiring employees instead of using freelancers becomes very expensive and not something that can easily be done in the very competitive blogger industry.



Thus the sports blogger network SB Nation, owned by Vox Media, did what it had to. It announced that it will not be renewing the contracts of around 200 California-based reporters.



The company will replace many of those contractors with a combination of 20 part-time and full-time employees.



