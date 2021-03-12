The 2020 “mass exodus” happened within the state, new study shows

Now the researchers are saying the exodus from California did not occur, the businesses moved to other parts of the State. Obviously these “researchers” have never heard of McKesson, Scwab, Oracle, Musk or Hewlett Packard. These firms left the State. A majority of TV shows and movies are filmed outside of California. The oil industry is being killed off and the farmers are being told to move elsewhere if they want water for their crops. Newspapers like the El Segundo Times (formerly the L.A. Times, the Chronicle, the Bee and others are on the verge of closure, sale or bankruptcy. The California economy is in a Depression—and one million people cannot receive their unemployment checks. Want a job? Go to Texas.

““Exits from California in 2020 largely mirrored historical patterns” last year, according to the researchers .

The pandemic did affect internal migration, however. San Francisco was most heavily impacted.

“Net exits from San Francisco from the end of March to the end of the year increased 649% as compared to the same period in 2019, from 5,200 net exits to 38,800,” according to the Policy Lab.

“Counties in the Sierra Nevada mountains and other parts of northern California saw huge increases in entrances by former Bay Area residents, with 50% and in some cases 100%+ more in-migrants in 2020 as compared to 2019.”

Yes, people are leaving the crime, disease and corruption of San Fran and th Bay Area—but jobs have gone out of State. Those moving from San Fran and the Bay Area are still working for those companies—but remotely. Soon they will realize they can still have their job and live in Idaho, Montana and Texas—safer, better quality of life and significantly cheaper to live.