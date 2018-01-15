The 30 Worst Colleges for Jewish Students, 2016–Eight in California

By

California has to be proud once again. In the top 30 of the worst colleges in America for Jewish students can be found in California. (6) UCLA (10) San Francisco State (12) Cal Berkeley (18) UC Irvine (19) San Diego State (20) Stanford (24) UC Santa Cruz (29) UC Davis Almost 25% of the most hateful and bigoted campuses for Jews in the nation are in California. “20 . Stanford University Stanford, California Life at Stanford is reportedly “uncomfortable” for anyone who supports Israel. The anti-Israel atmosphere at the private research university in California is spread mainly by the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. In addition, the student government, which successfully passed a BDS motion, has exhibited antisemitic behavior. One student senator was questioned about how her Jewish identity would affect her student government role where supporting divestment.” Terrorists have to be happy about California. Sacramento allows the protection of terrorists that come here illegally and the campuses are hotbeds of Anti-Semitism in competition with Palestine University for hate of Jews. Be proud, we are not Iran, yet.

The 40 Worst Colleges for Jewish Students, 2016

Algemeiner, 1/13/18

The Algemeiner’s 1st Annual List of the US and Canada’s Worst Campuses for Jewish Students

Of all the great and varied challenges we face as editors of a Jewish publication, one that stands out in particular is the troubling experience — dare we say the plight? — of Jewish students on many North American college campuses.

Two recent studies, one by researchers at Brandeis University and the other by counterparts at Trinity College, found, respectively, that an astronomical 54% and 75% of Jewish students said they had witnessed or experienced antisemitism during the time period surveyed. Campus watchdog AMCHA Initiative released a report showing that the bulk of antisemitism occurs on campuses with significant Jewish populations, and that there is a strong correlation between hostility to Israel and antisemitism.

The Algemeiner’s extensive coverage of the issue, enhanced this year with the opening of our new Campus Bureau, effectively gave us a front-row seat in this arena, enabling us to witness and report on the breadth and extent of the phenomenon.

We wrote about the admiration for Adolf Hitler voiced by students at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and we covered the violent anti-Israel protest at a movie screening at UC Irvine. We interviewed Hindu student leader Milan Chatterjee, who was hounded out of UCLA because he failed to support the boycott of Israel, simply aiming to keep his student government neutral. And we were the first to report on a course offered at UC Berkeley exploring how the Jewish state might be dismantled.

Our efforts to expose and highlight this shameful state of…

1 . Columbia University New York City, New York

Dozens of antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents, including protests and walk-outs of events related to the Jewish state, have taken place at Columbia. Pro-Israel students have reported feeling “very isolated” on campus, in spite of the considerable resources the school has for its large Jewish community. There is a growing coalition of student groups and faculty members at the school voicing support for the BDS movement, and a regular Israel Apartheid Week, led by Students for Justice in Palestine, is held. This year, when Students Supporting Israel decided to

2 . Vassar College Poughkeepsie, New York

For the last few years, this top-ranking liberal arts college has seen a constant stream of antisemitic and anti-Israel activity, prompting the publication of op-eds in Jewish and national newspapers asking, in one instance, “What is going on at Vassar?” This year, the college hosted a controversial lecture by anti-Israel Rutgers professor Jasbir Puar, “How Palestine Matters,” which was…

3 . University of Toronto Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Located in the city where Israel Apartheid Week first originated, the University of Toronto has hosted a considerable number of events in recent years portraying the Jewish state as barbarous and colonialist. The school also saw a recent proliferation of blatant antisemitism, when numerous swastikas popped up around the campus, all contributing to its high…

4 . McGill University Montreal, Quebec, Canada

McGill University has been described by students as one of the most contentious institutions in Canada for Jews and Zionists. One McGill student said she has been repeatedly targeted by members of anti-Israel groups — who call her a “Zionist b****,” for example — due to her advocacy on behalf of the Jewish state. Open support for Israel prompts protests on campus, such as a recent incident in which access to a pro-Israel “peace wall” was blocked. Anti-Israel activists repeatedly…

5 . University of Chicago Chicago, Illinois

UChicago was labeled the “new hub” of anti-Israel activism in a study conducted by the Israel on Campus Coalition. Jewish students at the school report witnessing a vast network mobilize against Israel-related events, either in support of programs attacking the Jewish state or in protest of those speaking favorably of the country. Palestinian activist Bassem Eid, who criticizes the Palestinian Authority for its rampant human rights violations, was not only shouted…

6 . University of California, Los Angeles Los Angeles, California

UCLA made headlines this year when a student government leader announced he was leaving the school due to vicious harassment by BDS activists and scapegoating by the administration for trying to maintain student government neutrality on the the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Radical anti-Israel events are…

7 . University of Washington Seattle, Washington

At the University of Washington, the Student Workers Union passed a BDS resolution, and the virulently anti-Israel Students United for Palestinian Equal…

8 . Portland State University Portland, Oregon

The Portland State University student senate passed a resolution — by a landslide vote — calling on the school to divest from companies that are affiliated with or do business in Israel. The motion claimed that “the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land has been entrenched since 1948,” and some who spoke in favor of the resolution

9 . New York University New York City, New York

This downtown Manhattan school is rife with anti-Zionist activity. The school’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter holds regular anti-Israel events, falsely accusing the Jewish state of practicing apartheid and calling for its destruction. University administrators are under constant pressure by BDS groups, such as SJP and the NYU Out of Occupied Palestine coalition, to divest from Israel. This prompted the school’s president to call BDS activity an “affront to academic freedom.”

10 . San Francisco State University San Francisco, California

Since 2014, SFSU has maintained a memorandum of understanding with An-Najah University, a Hebron-based institution with a history of ties to terrorism and glorifying attacks on Jews — a relationship for which the California university president continues to voice support. SFSU was also the site of the

11 . Oberlin College Oberlin, Ohio

This year, Oberlin was home to a host of antisemitism scandals, most notably surrounding the social media posts of Professor Joy Karega’s. The Oberlin administration was slow to investigate and condemn the teacher, and when it finally did launch an inquiry into her antisemitic statements — which ultimately resulted in her termination in November 2016 — many faculty members passionately defended her. Some teachers and students charged that unreasonable action was taken against her, a black woman.

12 . University of California, Berkeley Berkeley, California

UC Berkeley — where Dr. Hatem Bazian, co-founder of Students for Justice in Palestine, is a senior lecturer — was the site of an incident involving the suspension and subsequent reinstatement of a student-run course advocating the destruction of the state of Israel. The controversy caused an immediate and sharp increase in antisemitic expression on campus, which included the appearance of fliers warning “non-Jews” against “Jewish bullies” who try to manipulate university.

McMaster University Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

At McMaster, there is an active chapter of Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (SPHR), which boasts a substantial coalition of anti-Israel supporters…

14 . Brown University Providence, Rhode Island

Brown’s Jewish community has faced substantial challenges this year. A transgender activist cancelled a scheduled appearance at the school, due to pressure from anti-Israel students over Hillel’s co-sponsorship of the event. They claimed that the participation of Hillel, which defends Israeli “occupation,” would constitute “pinkwashing.” In addition, Students for Justice in Palestine launched a campaign to remove products, such as hummus — made by the Israeli company Sabra — from the dining hall, spurring Brown administrators to promise to offer a variety of alternatives to food from…

15 . University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota

There are more than 20 organizations on this campus that engage in anti-Israel activity. Among these is a strong chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, which holds events like the International Campus Day of Action for Palestine and erects mock…

16 . City University of New York, Brooklyn College Brooklyn, New York

The campuses of the City University of New York system have been the site of frequent anti-Zionist and antisemitic incidents, the most blatant of which took place at Brooklyn College — among the schools listed as “hotspots” of antisemitism in a report conducted by Brandeis University and released in October. The school has an active chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, and the classroom often plays host to a political battleground between the campus’s many Jewish students and their anti-Israel peers and professors. Jewish teachers have also been targeted. In one instance, a student in a group that crashed a…

17 . York University Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Students at York University say the school has an “antisemitism problem,” with faculty pushing anti-Israel, anti-Jewish agendas in the classroom, and administrators defending them when students and advocacy groups complain. In January, Canadian-Jewish media mogul Paul Bronfman announced he would cease donating money to York, when his attention was called to a virulently anti-Israel mural,

18 . University of California, Irvine Irvine, California

UC Irvine, home of the infamous Irvine 11 case (wherein 10 Muslim students found guilty of disrupting a 2010 speech at the campus by then Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Oren were sentenced to informal probation), was the site of a violent anti-Israel protest this year. When a mob of 50+ demonstrators stormed a screening of an Israeli film — shouting “Long live the intifada!” and “All white people need to die,” the…

19 . San Diego State University San Diego, California

This year, anti-Israel activists at SDSU ambushed the university president and imprisoned him in a police vehicle, for what they considered to be his inadequate response to a poster on campus naming specific students as supporters of terrorism. Though a student government BDS resolution last year failed to garner the necessary ⅔ majority for its passage, it received…

20 . Stanford University Stanford, California

Life at Stanford is reportedly “uncomfortable” for anyone who supports Israel. The anti-Israel atmosphere at the private research university in California is spread mainly by the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. In addition, the student government, which successfully passed a BDS motion, has exhibited antisemitic behavior. One student senator was questioned about how her Jewish identity would affect her student government role where supporting divestment…

21 . Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern University was named a “hotspot” of antisemitism and anti-Zionism in a recently released Brandeis study. According to one student leader, anti-Israel groups, such as Students for Justice in Palestine and NU Divest, have “co-opted many social justice movements” in the effort to…

22 . University of Michigan, Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, Michigan

Jewish students at this school have reported feeling isolated on campus. Pro-Israel and Jewish groups have come up against 10 different BDS resolutions in the past few years, most recently in November 2016. Though all have failed, anti-Israel activists pledge to continue trying. One group, Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE)…

23 . Tufts University Medford, Massachusets

The Tufts chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine hosts a popular, event-packed “Israel Apartheid Week,” marked by the demonization of Israel and…

24 . University of California, Santa Cruz Santa Cruz, California

Jewish students and faculty at UC Santa Cruz were subject this year to several antisemitic and racist attacks. In three separate instances, the campus network was hacked, causing printers to spew out fliers adorned with swastikas; phrases such as “k*** demon” and the claim that “f***-ing…

25 . City University of New York, Hunter College New York City, New York

Hunter was the site this year of an antisemitic demonstration — part of the countrywide Million Student March — heavily promoted by Students for Justice in Palestine. Though the march was supposedly about lowering tuition or waiving it altogether, at the event in question, protesters waved…

26 . University of Massachusetts, Amherst Amherst, Massachusetts

In a landslide vote, the Graduate Employee Union at this campus passed an anti-Israel divestment resolution, while rejecting measures condemning antisemitism, and both students and faculty members continue to promote BDS on campus. One professor led a campaign to have the Israeli company Sabra, which produces spreads…

27 . DePaul University DePaul University

Though this Catholic institution has stated that it will not consider divestment from Israel, DePaul hosts an annual fall Festival of Resistance, a series of educational and cultural events highlighting the “Israeli occupation.” This year,

28 . Rutgers University New Brunswick, Newark and Camden, New Jersey

Several antisemitic incidents have been reported at Rutgers, with Jewish students — who say they have a strong and tight-knit community — claiming that the administration does not take their complaints about swastikas on campus and other issues seriously enough. The school’s chapter of Students for…

29 . University of California, Davis University of California, Davis

UC Davis, whose student body has passed a BDS resolution, has a purportedly “fragmented” Jewish community, members of which report being “fearful of retribution” for — something that has caused the diminishing of such activity. Antisemitism and anti-Zionism are rampant on campus, and the school’s Students for…