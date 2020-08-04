The 9 Bad Housing Bills Were Approved by the Senate and Assembly. We Can Kill the Bills in August!

By

SB 1120 (by Scott Wiener and Toni Atkins) Crushes single-family zoning, a threat to 8 million homeowners at all income levels. State Sen. Scott Wiener has called yards and single-family homes "immoral." SB 1120 allows 4 market-rate homes where a one home now stands (it allows 8 units, if cities have local city "granny flat" laws). Requires NO affordability! Opens California to speculation frenzy. SB 902 (by Scott Wiener): Allows a majority on any city council to overturn voter-approved ballot measures that protect open space, shorelines and other lands — killing a 108-year-old California voter right. AND allows any city council to rezone "any parcel" to 10-unit luxury apartments, overriding all other zoning, inviting upheaval in older, diverse, multi-family areas. Requires NO affordability! Opens California to speculation frenzy.

The 9 Bad Bills Were Approved by the Senate and Assembly. We Can Kill the Bills in July/August!

The Next Hearings are August 6 – Call then to Oppose – the call-in number and access code are published the night before the hearing. We will post those here, along with the link to watch the hearing. When the committee gets to each bill, they will first ask people that support to press 1 then 0 to get in line to speak in support. After support is done, they will ask people who oppose to press 1 then 0 to get in line to speak in opposition.

Each bad bill will be heard by just ONE committee in the “second house” before going to its “floor” for a vote in Aug. The legislature is doing a rush-job, but we can stop these awful laws.

1) Call your legislator NOW for Zoom or phone time. Attend with 2-4 constituents. Legislators WILL meet. You have sway!

Find your legislators HERE.

2) Your group: Write letters against the 9 Bad Bills and send them to Committee via the State Portal. The Portal is a pain! But powerful!

Get the Portal instructions HERE and print them.

3) Find the Committee chairman and address to top your letter!

Committee Hearing Dates for Each Bill and Committee Chair Addresses

See Sample Oppose Letters HERE

4) The Portal is the only to ensure your issues get into the Committee’s important “binder”

Go to the Portal HERE to register and load your 9 signed letters.

5) Please give! We’re grassroots against big money.

Please Donate HERE.

SB 50 is Hiding Inside 9 bad bills: Stop SB 1120, SB 902, SB 1085, SB 995 AND AB 725, AB 1279, AB 2345, AB 3040, AB 3107!

Sacramento is trying to revive the hated SB 50 via 9 Bad Bills. Without your intervention, by contacting your own senator and assemblymember, the 9 Bad Bills may become law without public outcry.

The divisive gentrification bill, SB 50, by Bay Area state Sen. Scott Wiener, would have banned single-family zoning, allowed 10-unit luxury apartments on ANY block, and apartments several stories high in low-density communities.

The 9 Bad Bills of 2020 do this — by piecemealing. You won’t see this in the news. Understandably, media are covering protests, the pandemic and calls for reform. Bad things happen without media. Some bills CUT the legislature’s commitment to affordable housing, favoring luxury units. This is wrong. Others ban single-family zoning or target brown and Black areas with gentrification. Take an aspirin, and read on:

SB 1120 (by Scott Wiener and Toni Atkins)

Crushes single-family zoning, a threat to 8 million homeowners at all income levels. State Sen. Scott Wiener has called yards and single-family homes “immoral.” SB 1120 allows 4 market-rate homes where a one home now stands (it allows 8 units, if cities have local city “granny flat” laws). Requires NO affordability! Opens California to speculation frenzy.

SB 902 (by Scott Wiener):

Allows a majority on any city council to overturn voter-approved ballot measures that protect open space, shorelines and other lands — killing a 108-year-old California voter right. AND allows any city council to rezone “any parcel” to 10-unit luxury apartments, overriding all other zoning, inviting upheaval in older, diverse, multi-family areas. Requires NO affordability! Opens California to speculation frenzy.

SB 995 (by Wiener and Atkins):

This phony housing bill actually rewards huge $15M commercial projects with housing stuck on the side! While enriching commercial developers, it requires only 15% of its housing units to be affordable. It weakens CEQA, our environmental law.

SB 1085 (by Nancy Skinner):

This bill was substantially amended on July 29 in the Assembly Housing Committee after Livable California and many groups criticized it for CUTTING IN HALF the legislature’s commitment to affordable housing in “Density Bonus” projects. The new wording for this bill has not yet been published. We will UPDATE THIS SPACE as soon as we get a chance to read and analyze the amended SB 1085..

AB 725: (by Buffy Wicks and Scott Wiener)

A severe threat to 400+ cities who have not attracted enough housing to hit state-ordered growth targets known as “RHNA.” AB 725 bring density and upheaval to low-density areas whose residents have never even heard of “RHNA.” “RHNA” was once a helpful growth-forecasting tool. Now it’s used (especially by Scott Wiener) as a weapon to force density on communities.

AB 1279 (by Richard Bloom):

A year AFTER this radical bill becomes law, a “committee” would identify streets as “Opportunity Areas” where 50-unit to 120-unit apartments could be built, ignoring zoning as long as affordable units are included. OR developers can pay a woefully insufficient “in lieu” fee to AVOID building affordable housing, and then built 10-unit luxury apartments on single-family and low-density streets in these unsuspecting “Areas.” All without a single hearing. This is wrong.

AB 2345 (by Lorena Gonzalez and David Chiu)

Allows developers to add 50% in “Density Bonus” size to a building if they agree to provide more affordable housing units than required under “Density Bonus.” To create these huge buildings, developers can ignore city controls on size, parking, setbacks, side yards, trees, and other local standards.

AB 3040 (by David Chiu):

It’s a “Sophie’s Choice”: Cities comply with AB 3040 by sacrificing single-family homes older than 15 years — think South L.A., East L.A., and diverse older suburbs — to satisfy state growth dictates known as “RHNA.” OR cities can refuse to comply and try to meet these growth dictates by relying on the state Density Bonus program. Stay with us here, folks: Unfortunately, the Density Bonus program is a FAIL, preventing cities from approving even close to the number of affordable units required by “RHNA.” Over 400 out of 482 cities won’t make the “RHNA” targets. When cities fail, a divisive and punitive law by Scott Wiener, called SB 35, will let developers ignore many local rules to build as they wish. Yes, “Sophie’s Choice.”

AB 3107 (by Richard Bloom and Phil Ting):

Wreaks havoc by allowing apartment towers where cafés, shops or businesses now stand, even if adjacent to homes. The new towers would contain 20% affordable units. Each city faces a different fate — the bill arbitrarily allow heights that match the tallest height allowed in any commercial or residential area up to ½ mile away. In L.A. it means 9-story apartments citywide. In Inglewood, 75 feet would be allowed. In Manhattan Beach, it wipes out a residential 30-foot height limit to allow 99 feet. We predict chaos.