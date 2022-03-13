By

Which do you think is worse—nuclear war or climate change? According to the Russian apologists at the ATLANTIC, climate change is the real danger. The lying John Kerry, the Biden Ambassador for climate change, has also said that climate change is worse than war. Tell that to the Ukrainians. “The Atlantic appears to be demonstrating that it has its priorities in order… the question being is it the proper order? An essay in the liberal publication that Fox News host Tucker Carlson previously described as a shameless corporate mouthpiece and a place for the ruling class to talk to itself warns that a nuclear war prompted by the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine could be really bad for the environment.” It does not take a high school student to tell you nuclear war is bad for the environment. Are the readers of the Atlantic illiterate or just crazy, mentally melted down drug users—that could be the onloy excuse for their mental disability.

The Atlantic bemoans that nuclear war would ‘prove disastrous for climate change’

Robert Jonathan, BizPac Review, 3/13/22

To his credit, the author points out that a so-called no-fly zone over Ukraine (which many neocons and neolibs seem to be advocating) could be ruinous in that it could lead to a exchange of nuclear warheads between the U.S. and Russia.

But he then added, “And it would be worse for the climate than any energy policy that Donald Trump ever proposed.”

“I mean this quite literally,” staff writer Robinson Meyer continued. “If you are worried about rapid, catastrophic changes to the planet’s climate, then you must be worried about nuclear war. That is because, on top of killing tens of millions of people, even a relatively ‘minor’ exchange of nuclear weapons would wreck the planet’s climate in enormous and long-lasting ways.”

He went on to list the various calamities that would occur in this ghastly scenario. “And even though the world would get cooler, the nuclear winter resulting from a full-blown global conflict (or even ‘nuclear fall,’ as some researchers prefer) would not reverse the effect of what we might morbidly call ‘traditional’ human-caused climate change,” he added.

You can review the article in its entirety for the full context and draw your own conclusions.

Parenthetically, Biden climate envoy John Kerry, the former U.S. senator, U.S. secretary of state under Obama, and failed 2004 Democrat presidential candidate, lamented on the eve of the Ukraine invasion that the conflict could divert attention from the climate crisis.

The Atlantic article, which is headlined “On Top of Everything Else, Nuclear War Would Be a Climate Problem,” is getting blasted, as it were, on social media.