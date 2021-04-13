By

The Battle of Tinhorn Flats

Written by: Diana West, 4/7/21



You probably never heard of Tinhorn Flats. I had not, not until photographer Peter Duke alerted me to a protest there this week, where he shot these photos. But all Americans should know about Tinhorn Flats, a Western-themed restaurant in the middle of Burbank, California, where Angelenos yearning to breathe free (maskless) of the corona hoax tyranny and peacefully assemble for beer and burgers according to their constitutional rights and good taste have rallied, and continue to rally, yes, for freedom.

Local media coverage sketches in only the outline of this small business’s epic struggle against dictatorial Big Government and Big Tech, not to mention Big Fear and Big Apathy. The most recent account of the restaurant’s battle to stay open for business and liberty documents the third arrest since April 1 by Burbank police of Lucas Lepejian (photo below), the 20-year-old son of Tinhorn Flats proprietor Baret Lupejian.

Lucas’s latest offense? “A Burbank Municipal Code Violation for removing sandbags that were put in front of the doors of Tinhorn Flats by the City of Burbank.”

About half of the myburbank.com article quotes Burbank police (“… arrested by officers in front of Tin Horn Flats for altering efforts the City has implemented to prevent entry …”) and Burbank municipal code (“… requirements thereof or who erects, constructs, alters, or repairs a building or structure in violation of the approved construction … “), leaving to the very last line a single clue to the massiveness of the dark forces arrayed to snuff out the Tinhorn Flats spark: “Facebook has taken down the Tinhorn Flats page.”

As anyone can see from the Tinhorn Flats’ Instagram page, the restaurant supports freedom, capitalism and President Trump, and reviles tyranny, socialism and Governor Newsom. No wonder they are in the crosshairs — but no wonder they are in the fight!

If you can’t show up, you can support the Tinhorn Flats Legal Defense Fund here.