Wow. Vice President Kamala Harris Says to Get the Vax Because the Bible Says So (Video)

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 7/20/21





Vice President Kamala Harris urged supporters to get the vax because the Bible says so.

These dirty people only quote the Bible when they want to push their far-left agenda.

Kamala Harris: I do believe that that act of getting vaccinated is the very essence of what the Bible tells us when it says love thy neighbor. Right? Because what we know is, one can ask, “Who is one’s neighbor?” Is it the person who lives to my left, lives to my right? I know them, may borrow a cup of sugar. Right? But what we know it means when we talk about love thy neighbor.

The Bible also says to not screw a married man but that didn’t stop you, did it?

