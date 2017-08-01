By

Why do we have a housing crisis in California? High taxes, high fees, years to get permits. Then you have government forcing private developers to LOSE money on 25% of their homes or apartments—which means those that pay the real price are forced to make up for the government theft on the 25%. “The signals being sent by our political leaders are being heard loud and clear on Wall Street, where a new rental empire is emerging. In recent years, foreclosed homes have been snapped up in bulk by real estate speculators and corporate landlords who turn them into rentals — thus killing the American dream for thousands by taking homes off of the homeownership market. One of the biggest owners of single-family home rentals in California are no longer mom-and-pop landlords but mega Wall Street corporations like Blackstone and Colony Starwood. Instead of predatory mortgages, we’re now seeing predatory rentals.” Yes, government fiscal policies have caused foreclosures—bought up by major corporations—and then not sold, but rented! Add to this the several million illegal aliens in California living is affordable housing, making housing costs for honest families higher and limited. Government is the cause—did you think Socialism works?

The big lie about California’s housing crisis

By Diana Reddy, Daily Journal, 8/1/17

California now has the highest poverty rate in the country thanks to the cost of housing. Since 2005, more than 2.5 million Californians have been forced to leave the state in search of a home they can afford.

The facts are clear: Unaffordable housing is driving inequality to extremes across California. Unless there is a drastic change in how we respond to this crisis, it will eventually erode the social and economic fabric of the Bay Area and the entire state beyond repair.

Unfortunately, our elected officials still seem paralyzed, unable to act decisively or do more than offer warmed over market-based solutions that continue to treat housing like any other commodity. At the state level, prevailing supply and demand myths — captured in the “build baby build” mantra — are diverting state government from the hard truth that the market has not responded to the demand of Californian families for affordable homes — not market-rate and luxury homes.

We are told a big lie: that the solution to our housing crisis is to get government out of the way and leave it to the free market. If this strategy worked, places like Las Vegas and Houston, both lightly regulated markets, would be national leaders in housing all of their residents in decent, affordable homes. Instead, both cities have severe shortages of housing affordable to working families and rampant homelessness.

Developers build to make a profit and landlords buy units for the same reason. They are looking for good investments that generate the highest return, not for how to best provide a vital and basic social need. Why do our elected officials continue to cater to them by opposing tenant protections and refusing to require that new housing developments contain affordable units that reflect local need? Is it now the role of our representatives to prioritize private sector investors over their struggling constituents?

The signals being sent by our political leaders are being heard loud and clear on Wall Street, where a new rental empire is emerging. In recent years, foreclosed homes have been snapped up in bulk by real estate speculators and corporate landlords who turn them into rentals — thus killing the American dream for thousands by taking homes off of the homeownership market. One of the biggest owners of single-family home rentals in California are no longer mom-and-pop landlords but mega Wall Street corporations like Blackstone and Colony Starwood. Instead of predatory mortgages, we’re now seeing predatory rentals.

These new speculators in the rental market not only take advantage of the very foreclosure crisis they created, but also exploit the lack of renter protections across the state. In particular they benefit from the Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act, passed in 1996 after a decade of lobbying by the real estate and landlord industries. Among the act’s many restrictions on tenant protections is a ban on rent control for single-family homes, allowing speculators in 2017 to turn foreclosed single-family homes into prime investment vehicles through charging exorbitant rents.

Take the Fetuu family in East Palo Alto, for example, who once owned the single-family home for 13 years that they now rent. In 2011, they were forced to sell the house to Working Dirt LLC after a predatory loan left their mortgage underwater and were subsequently given a $1,050 rent increase. Although East Palo Alto limits rent increases for tenants in multi-unit buildings, under the statewide Costa-Hawkins Act, families like the Fetuus have no protection from egregious rent increases because they rent a single-family home.

This is why families in cities across the state, which have been organizing locally for rent control, tenant protections and affordable housing, are uniting across the state to repeal Costa-Hawkins and expand state support for affordable housing. This movement extends far past the usual suspects: from grassroots volunteer groups to mom-and-pop landlords, to highly coordinated labor unions and community organizations. This broad base of organizations and activists have launched a new statewide coalition called Housing Now, made up of people that don’t have the luxury of waiting to see if the market will do what it has never done before. No more “supply and demand” as usual, we need Housing Now!

Diana Reddy is a veteran leader for Faith in Action, Bay Area (formerly Peninsula Interfaith Action), a federation of Christian and non-Christian congregations in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, focused on social justice issues, including housing, immigration, education, health care and public safety. Go to housingnowca.org to learn more.