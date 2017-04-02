The Big Lie Behind the Selling of Prop 57

By Michele Hanisee, Association of Los Angeles Deputy District Attorneys, 3/31/17

The selling of Prop 57 was that it would only apply to “non-violent” inmates. The lead champion of that claim was the Governor, with this quote still featured on the Prop 57 website urging passage and by telling voters we need to “stop wasting costly prison space on non-violent people….” the deliberate impression conveyed was this was a limited measure for a select group of inmates. However, now that the votes have been counted and regulations drafted to implement the initiative, residents of California have been presented the truth. We have uncovered what the Governor tried to hide. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has published its proposed regulation to implement Proposition 57. To make it clear this is not a matter of interpretation, below is the exact language in the regulation…. “(b) A “Nonviolent Offender” includes the following: (1) An inmate who has completed a determinate term of incarceration for a violent felony and is currently serving a concurrent term for a nonviolent felony offense.” [Emphasis added.] The interpretation: an offender who was sentenced for a violent crime AND a non-violent crime is defined as a non-violent offender after he or she has served enough time to complete the sentence on the violent crime. Likewise, the regulation defines as a “non-violent offender” “an inmate who has completed a determinate or indeterminate term of incarceration” (e.g. a life sentence which you can only get for a violent crime) “and is currently serving a determinate term for a nonviolent in-prison offense.” [Emphasis added.] So, let’s parse this out. How exactly, does a person “complete an …indeterminate term of incarceration?” As worded, this section states that if a person is imprisoned for murder (a violent crime with a life sentence) and while in prison is convicted and sentenced for selling drugs (a non-violent crime) he will be eligible for early release after he has “completed” the sentence for murder but before he finishes the sentence for the drugs. But that makes no sense because a life sentence is never “completed” until the inmate is granted parole. It’s all a charade to make inmates serving life sentences for violent crimes eligible for earlier release. Let’s look a little further at how early release is being granted to violent offenders. The regulation states: “Notwithstanding any other authority to award or limit credit,” (translation: they are overriding all other preexisting laws), “effective May 1, 2017, the award of Good Conduct Credit shall advance an inmate’s release date” (translation: early release) “if sentenced to a determinate term” (translation: a non-life sentence) “or advance an inmate’s initial parole hearing date” (translation: early release). . . “if sentenced to an indeterminate term with the possibility of parole” (translation: a life sentence) “pursuant to the following schedule:” “(4) One day of credit for every day of incarceration (50%) shall be awarded to: . . . (B) An inmate serving a determinate term for a violent offense . . . after the inmate has completed the requisite training to be assigned to a Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Fire camp….” Yup! That’s what it says! Inmates serving time for violent felonies can get 50% shaved off their sentence for every day they participate in fire camp. So now that we know that inmates serving sentences for violent crimes are going to be eligible for early release, what can a crime victim do about it? Not much. A registered victim has a right to submit their views in writing, but that’s it. No right to attend a hearing, no right to be heard in person. Most importantly, no right to appeal. The inmate has the right to appeal a decision. But not the victim. The truth about Prop 57; violent criminals are going to be released early to save the state money, but the citizens of California are going to pay the price.