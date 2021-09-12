By

The CDC Suddenly Changes the Definition of ‘Vaccine’ and ‘Vaccination’

Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

By Nick Arama, Red State, 9/8/21

Matt Margolis over at our sister site PJ Media has picked up on a very interesting change on the CDC website when it comes to the definitions for “vaccine” and “vaccination.”

The timing of the change is very interesting.

He notes that it would appear that the CDC is trying to change how we understand the concept of vaccinations.

He highlights the definition of terms on August 26, 2021.

Immunity: Protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected.

Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.

Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.

Immunization: A process by which a person becomes protected against a disease through vaccination. This term is often used interchangeably with vaccination or inoculation.

That had been their definition since at least May 16, 2018, according to PJ Media.

But then, come September 1, suddenly there was a big change.

Immunity: Protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected.

Vaccine: A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.

Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.

Immunization: A process by which a person becomes protected against a disease through vaccination. This term is often used interchangeably with vaccination or inoculation.

Why are they trying to back off of what the definitions used to be? Now they are talking about a vaccine stimulating the immune response but not to “produce immunity.” Now they’re saying a vaccination doesn’t produce immunity but will “produce protection.”

They appear to be changing the definition to fit what we’re being told about the COVID-19 vaccines — that they don’t necessarily provide immunity but just “protection” from more serious illness. Meanwhile, it fits with the push for more “booster” shots, to keep up the continued “protection.” So they’ve changed the definition of vaccines so that it no longer means preventing the disease or producing immunity. Whereas before it wouldn’t necessarily meet their definition of a vaccine, now it meets the new definition.

We’ve seen the CDC have wrong (bigger) numbers for COVID deaths in Florida (what a coincidence). We’ve seen them falsely claim that the Delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox. Now we see them redefining words to better fit what they’re pushing with the COVID “vaccine.” Is this one more effort to control the narrative?