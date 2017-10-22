The City of Los Angeles spends 20% of its budget on pensions—and it is going to get worst.

By

The city of Los Angeles is not being realistic about its pensions

By Austin Beutner, Op-Ed, LA Daily News, 10/17/17

Elected officials in the city of Los Angeles recently looked carefully at one of the tough issues the city faces, listened carefully to outside experts, considered a range of possible actions and promptly kicked the can down the road, leaving the problem unsolved and growing.

More specifically, they ignored expert advice to reduce to 7 percent the expected return the city’s pension funds will earn on their investment portfolio. This has implications for the services the city will be able to provide in the future and a workforce which faces increasing uncertainty whether they will receive in retirement what they were promised.

Warren Buffett is regarded as one of the best investors of the modern era. Yet, the city of Los Angeles forecasts it will achieve better investment returns in 2017 than Buffett will. The city’s further claim that it will outperform Berkshire Hathaway for the next 30 years seems like something from the world of fake news. Unfortunately for those who rely on the government in Los Angeles to keep the community safe, streets paved, house the homeless and provide a host of other services, the statement is true.

Enter the bizarre world of government accounting. Budgets for both companies and governments should properly reflect what they spend today for goods, services and their workforce as well as how much they need to set aside to pay for promises which come due in the future. One such promise is retirement benefits — pensions and health care. This is where business and government operate with wildly different rules and oversight. Corporations are subject to strict oversight by the SEC and must follow a set of rules regarding pensions established by Congress in the 1970s and ‘80s following a set of high-profile collapses of big company pension plans. More recent rules were established for retiree health care benefits. No such standards or similar oversight exists for cities and states, and as a consequence their standards differ widely.

Many assumptions go into properly budgeting for a promise to pay something years from now like a pension. Let’s look at one of them — the investment return an employer assumes it will receive on the assets invested to help fund future pension payments:

Berkshire Hathaway — 6.5 percent

California Public Employees’ Retirement System — 7 percent

Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System — 7.25 percent

Why are different assumptions being used by Berkshire Hathaway and the government entities? Equally puzzling is the difference between CalPERS, the largest and arguably the most sophisticated municipal pension fund in the nation, and the city of Los Angeles. CalPERS and the city both rely on many of the same outside investment managers to invest on their behalf in a portfolio of stocks, bonds, real estate and the like. Neither has a secret sauce when it comes to investing. Yet, L.A. claims it will outearn CalPERS not just in 2017, but each and every year for the next 30 years.

These differences are not just some trivial accounting matter which actuaries debate in windowless conference rooms; they have real consequences. As a frame of reference, a 0.25 percent difference in returns for the city of Los Angeles translates to approximately $100 million annually or about half of what the city spends on parks or libraries each year. The difference between the city of Los Angeles and Berkshire Hathaway, 0.75 percent, would result in a $500 million funding gap in the city’s budget, or about what is spent on the Fire Department. If the city is not putting aside enough money today, the costs do not go away, but instead must be paid at some point in the future, with interest. The $100 million not budgeted in 2017 becomes more than $200 million in a decade; the $500 million becomes $1 billion. And it is cumulative — $100 million this year adds to $100 million next year and so on. As the old joke goes, it soon adds up to real money.

Los Angeles has seen retirement costs grow to more than 20 percent of its budget from under 5 percent a decade ago. The consequence — 20 percent of this year’s budget is not paying for police and firefighters, nor is it being used to pave streets and fix sidewalks, or house the homeless or perform any of the other services the city has to provide. What happens when the 20 percent becomes 30 percent or more?

Today’s retirees worked hard for many years serving the public. The work has been done and the benefits earned. Let’s make sure taxpayers know what their services cost and that government has enough money to pay for those costs when they come due. One could look at the claim the city of Los Angeles makes about its ability to outperform Berkshire Hathaway and draw one of two conclusions. Either the city should go into the money management business and compete with Warren Buffett or the city needs to act now to avoid a looming crisis. Seems obvious the latter makes more sense.

Austin Beutner is the former first deputy mayor of Los Angeles.