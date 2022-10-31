The Cooling World–Per Newsweek/1975

By

In 1975 Newsweek cried about the coming climate change—COOLING! “There are ominous signs that the earth’s weather patterns have began to change dramatically and that these changes may portend a drastic decline in food production The drop in food output could being quite soon, perhaps only ten years from now [1985]. Last April, in the most devastating outbreak of tornadoes ever recorded, 148 twisters killed more than 300 people and caused half a billion dollars’ worth of damage in thirteen U.S. states. The central fact is that after three quarters of a century of extraordinarily mild conditions, the earth’s climate seems to be cooling down. The evidence in support of these predictions has now begun to accumulate so massively that meteorologists are hand-pressed to keep up with it. Change the word “cooling” to meltdown, and todays media and radicals are claiming the same conditions that created cooling are creating heating. In both cases, the solution is the same—government control of the economic and our personal lives and lifestyles. This was a scam in 1975 and a bigger scam in 2022. This has nothing to do with the natural change in climate—it is about totalitarian control of society. We need elected officials to out this cam killing our economy and making the United States a Third World nation.

The Cooling World

Newsweek, 4/28/75

Meteorologists…are almost unanimous in the view that the trend will reduce agricultural productivity for the rest of the [20th] century.

If the climatic change s as profound as some of the pessimists fear, the resulting famines could be catastrophic.

A major climatic change would force economic and social adjustments on a worldwide scale,” warns a recent report by the National Academy of Sciences, “because the global patterns of food production and population that have evolved are implicitly depend on the climate of the present century.”

A survey completed last year by Dr. Murray Mitchell of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reveals a drop of half a degree in average ground temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere between 1945 and 1968.

And a study released last month by two NOAA scientists notes the that the amount of sunshine reaching the ground in the continental U.S. diminished by 1.3 percent between 1964 and 1972.

To the layman, the relatively small in changes in temperature and sunshine can be highly misleading.

Reid Bryson the University of Wisconsin points out that the earth’s average temperature during the great Ice Ages was only about 7 degrees lower than during its warmest eras—and that the present decline has taken the planet about a sixth of the way toward the Ice Age average.

Others regard the cooling as a reversion to the “little ice age” conditions that brought bitter winters to much of Europe and northern American between 1600 and 1900—years when the Thames used to freeze so solidly that Londerers roasted oxen on the ice

Some of the more spectacular solutions proposed [to prevent the earth from cooling too much], such as melting the arctic ice cap by covering it with black soot or diverting arctic rivers, might create problems far greater than those they solve.

The longer the planners delay, the more difficult will they find it to cope with climatic change once the results become grim reality.