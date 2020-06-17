The Corporate Culture is Caving to the Cancel Culture

By

How soon before the State of Washington changes its name? When will the capitol of Missouri be forced to change its name? Does our nation capitol have a better name? How about Pelosi, D.C.? Oh, that won't work because her father as Mayor of Baltimore dedicated a statue to a Confederate General. How do we explain the Civil War?

John Sutter is the latest victim of the cancel culture

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 6/16/20

John Sutter should only be judged according to the culture and traditions of his times, not by uneducated, ignorant young grievance hustlers in 2020, who were taught social justice instead of Social Studies.

The cancel culture came to Sacramento Monday. The man famous for the discovery of gold on the American River, Swiss immigrant John Sutter, is now a casualty of the cancel culture.

One of Sutter’s employees, James Marshall, discovered gold at his sawmill in what would later become the town of Coloma in January 1848.

Monday, the hospital system which bears his name removed his statue. This is what Sutter Hospital’s spokesman said:

“Out of respect for some community members’ viewpoints, and in the interest of public safety for our patients and staff,” Sutter Health decided to remove the donated statue, a company spokesman said Monday.

“There are important conversations happening across the country about the appropriate representation of statues and monuments, and we look forward to listening to and participating in future conversations about how our own community may display artwork from the different communities and individuals that have played important roles in Sacramento’s history.”

What is Sutter’s crime?

“He’s a racist, he’s a murderer, and he enslaved thousands of Native Americans,” Ida Rodriguez said.”Ida Rodriguez, a member of the Statewide Coalition Against Racist Symbols, has been calling on state and local officials to tear down monuments that glorify figures who abused American Indians. She said the statue of Sutter ‘should’ve been taken down a long time ago,’” the Sacramento Bee reported.

Sutter received a land grant from the Mexican government, and used the land to build an agricultural establishment and named it New Helvetia (New Switzerland.)

In Sacramento, he built what came to be known as Sutter’s Fort, and developed crops of grapes and wheat, along with vast herds of cattle. Aligning himself with the Mexican authorities, at one point, with his various land grants, Sutter owned more than 150,000 acres of the Central Valley, and was a generous host to such colorful and historically important characters as John C. Fremont and Kit Carson, according to California State Parks.

School children from across the state tour Sutter’s Fort every year, and learn about life in California during the 1800’s through reenactments.

Will the Sutter Health Foundation change its name? How about Sutter Hospital? What about Sutter’s Fort? Will that become “The People’s Fort?” There is a Sutter County, the Sutter Buttes, Sutter Streets, Sutter Middle School… will all of that have to change now that Sutter Health caved under social pressure to remove the statue?

The cancel culture ignores the context and the era in which events happened. John Sutter should only be judged according to the culture and traditions of his times, not by uneducated, ignorant young grievance hustlers in 2020, who were taught social justice instead of Social Studies.

The spineless American corporate culture is making the cancel culture possible.