The Deep Racism of the Left

The last remnant of racism in American is the modern day KKK—the Socialist/Democrat Party. They believe blacks are too stupid to get into college or get a job without government mandating quota's. They believe that restorative justice is needed because too many kids of color are bullies, take weapons to schools, disrupt classrooms, etc—so punishment has to be stopped because not enough white kids are making schools unsafe. They believe in color being the definitive reason for poverty, not government policies' or lack of good jobs because of the poor quality of government education. The modern day Socialists/Democrat Party is based on the belief that people of color would die were it not for government. They use them for votes, then ignore their communities. The Trump Administration has created the lowest Hispanic unemployment in history and black unemployment is at a 17 year low. No programs did this—ending job killing regulations and responsible government policies did it. Democrats talk about helping people of color—Trump does it without using identity politics—he wants all people helped—not just some.

Steven Hayward, Powerline, 12/21/17

Steven Hayward, Powerline, 12/21/17

Very revealing little dustup on Wednesday after the White House celebration of the tax cut bill. Andy Ostroy of the Puffington Host tweeted out that South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott, who spoke prominently at the Rose Garden rally, was a Republican “prop,” because Scott is black. For the racist identity politics left, your skin color is supposed to determine your ideology; hence any black Republican has to be a “token” or a “prop” (as well as an Uncle Tom).

This didn’t go well for Ostroy, as Scott smashed him up pretty good in his reply:

But in truth the racism displayed by Ostroy is actually much worse than the insidious identity politics premise behind it. One reason people like Ostroy think Scott is a “prop” for Republicans is that most blacks in Congress are props for Democrats. There are some exceptions, like Sen. Cory Booker. (Or if you want to look at the state level, California’s Willie Brown was the smartest politician in America in his heyday.) But is there really anyone in the Democratic caucus who doesn’t know that Maxine Waters is crazy? Or Sheila Jackson Lee? Or Hank Johnson, the Georgia Democrat who worried that Guam would tip over if more U.S. armed forces were based there? Or former Florida Democrat Corrine Brown, recently convicted of corruption and sentenced to prison? Or that John Conyers, cashiered with great reluctance (because he’s a “legend” don’t you know), was effectively senile? The patronization of the Congressional Black Caucus by the Democratic leadership is one of those obvious Washington phenomena that everyone is embarrassed to speak openly about. Members of the Black Caucus are always prominently included in Democratic press conferences for exactly the reason Ostroy thought Tim Scott was included at the White House tax rally. It was only natural Ostory thinks that way about Scott, because that’s how liberals secretly think about minorities themselves. Sometimes the mask slips, ever so slightly.

Postscript: I discover that Ostroy took down his tweet and apologized to Scott. Good for him. But his view is hardly limited to him: