Go to a government education school and your child will learn about the 29 genders (disregarding the scientific fact of only TWO genders). They will learn that capitalism is killing the world, so get rid of corporations—of course who will have a job is never an issue. Social Justice—that is taught as a buzzword for hatred of people of color—white people (white is a color). You get the point, government education (it is NOT public education—the public has no say in what is taught). That is why charters schools have massive waiting lists and government schools have students fleeing. “The University of California has joined with the California Coalition for Public Higher Education to oppose Assembly Constitutional Amendment 14. This costly and crippling constitutional amendment would prohibit UC from entering into contracts for these contingency workers who provide a wide array of support and clinical services. Public employee unions are championing ACA 14, and both of us have worked collaboratively with labor. But when a constitutional change is proposed that could put the public’s health and safety at risk, we need to speak out.” I thought government was to protect kids from child abuse—instead it is a purveyor of the crime.

The demise of public education

By David L. Rosenthal, American Thinker, 8/20/19

One may believe that those in charge of public education are qualified to administer the task of educating America’s youth. One may believe they have the best interests of society at heart. And one may believe they are doing the best they could do, given the conditions under which they have to work. Abundant evidence, however, points to the conclusion that none of those beliefs is valid.

Public education has become an institutionalized form of child abuse. Rather than being a tool used to prepare children to become productive adults, public education is being used to indoctrinate them to believe what powerful interest groups wish them to believe. This process is designed to transform America into a place unfit for human habitation, in which rights are suppressed, powers of government are unlimited, and traditional faith-based values are rejected.

What children in public schools are being told to accept as facts and truth is often nothing more than opinions of those who reject reason and do what they might to prevent students from developing the intellectual skills required for critical thinking so they might embrace their own enslavement and the subversion and degradation of their society.

Those who administer public education are contributing to the degradation of the morals of minors, to the undermining of their intellectual and spiritual growth as human beings, and to the sabotaging of their lives and well-being, as well as to all of these in society at large. And they are unlawfully abusing their power to achieve those ends.

While promotion in public schools of faith-based ideology is supposed to have been prohibited, according to the Supreme Court of the United States, the faith-based ideologies of socialism, Marxism, nihilism, Islamism, Satanism, Darwinism, and others continue to be propagated in public schools. This is clearly unlawful. It is prohibited. And it is destructive. But Americans across the country do and say little even to express their opposition to the practice of indoctrination.

Unless this trend is reversed, unless Americans demand restoration of integrity to public education, unless indoctrination in destructive, deranged ideologies is eradicated from public schools, nothing else done in the cause of liberty will have lasting impact, as the foundation for future generations would continue to be built with shoddy materials in the public schools.

Children must be taught critical thinking skills so they might be able to discern between what makes sense and what is deranged. Children are not being taught to employ reason, however, but instead are being indoctrinated to accept ideas and values antithetical to reason, to facts, and to truth, by educators who do not have the interests of those children at heart.