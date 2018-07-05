The Democratic Party Is Killing Itself–SUICIDE?

By

Great news for America and freedom—the most radical, incoherent and hateful elements of American society—all in the Democrat Party—is making the headlines, even if CNN and the Fake News media refuse to fully explain the situation. Maxine Waters calling for the harassment of Trump Administration officials and members of Congress, Pelosi claiming that tax cuts are BAD for our workers, and the Democrat National Chairman Tom Perez declaring that the election of a member of the Democrats Socialists of America is the future of the Party, all prove we are watching a suicide in slow motion. “Increasingly so, more whites are realizing that the economically center-left and socially/culturally conservative party of Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy no longer exists. The old Democratic Party was a pro-labor, pro-union party. Today, the Democratic Party is the party of open borders, multiculturalism, and environmentalism—positions that reduce wages, divide communities, and undermine economic prosperity. The traditional base of white working-class Democrats either cannot relate to or are opposed to these policies and as a result have been leaving the Democratic Party in droves. The Democrats have cynically embraced Hispanics, blacks, Asians, Muslims, the LGBT community, feminism and many other groups in an attempt to divide and conquer the electorate—even though most of these groups have conflicting interests. That in and of itself will be the downfall of the Democratic Party.” We will know how successful the #WalkAway movement is at the November election, along with how well polling firms are doing. This is an important election for many reasons other than the election of officials to run our governments from City Hall to Congress.

The Democratic Party Is Killing Itself

By Ian Henderson, American Greatness, 7/2/18

What does America’s political climate bode for us in the next 25-50 years? What if I told you the Democratic Party will fracture into multiple parties and the Republican Party will grow stronger? And what if I said changing demographics and the normalization of identity politics would be the reason?

The Democratic Party has redoubled its embrace of identity politics. Whether it be Mexican-American, African-American, Chinese-American, Muslim-American or any of the two-dozen hyphenated American groups out there, these ethno-religious-cultural groups have by and large used the Democratic Party to further their group interests. Why wouldn’t they? Human beings are tribal creatures and more often than not flock to those who act like them, speak like them, pray like them, and, yes, look like them.

As America’s non-Hispanic White population shrinks due to the influx of non-European immigration and low white birth rates, cultural enclaves have begun to form all over the nation. Starting in the late 1960s and accelerating over the past decade, the Democratic Party has abandoned its traditional base of working-class white voters to embrace minority immigrant groups. Although this has boded well for them in places like California, it won’t last.

Growing Republican Support

Working-class white voters feel abandoned by the Democratic Party. The party went from a platform of being center-left economically and socially/culturally conservative to a platform that is far to the left economically and socially/culturally degenerate. Consider how the South went from blue to red in the 1990s, as Southern Evangelicals embraced the Republican Party platform.

Something similar is happening in the Rust Belt. Compare Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the 2008 and 2012 elections with the outcome in 2016. All three “blue wall” states voted for Trump, shocking the nation. But was it really so astounding? Those states have been electing Republicans to the U.S. Senate (Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey and Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson), the House (nine out of 15 seats in Michigan, five out of eight seats in Wisconsin, and 10 out of 18 seats in Pennsylvania are Republican), state legislatures (Republican majorities in all three states) and to their governor’s offices (Michigan’s Rick Snyder and Wisconsin’s Scott Walker).

The red shift didn’t occur because people suddenly became Koch brothers-loving investors who want to grow their portfolio and bring in cheap foreign labor. It’s because the Republican Party is changing to reflect the interests of the white working class in these states. This solidified after Trump’s election in 2016. And why not? As the Democrats’ political rhetoric and policy proposals have become more explicitly anti-white and socialistic, naturally white voters will look for a political home elsewhere.

Abandoning the Democrats

Looking at the past two decades of presidential elections, the white share of the popular vote has decreased for Democratic candidates (with the exception of Barack Obama’s 2008 bid). Bill Clinton won 49 percent of the white vote on 1996, Al Gore won 43 percent in 2000, John Kerry won 41 percent in 2004, Barack Obama won 43 percent in 2008 and 39 percent in 2012, while Hillary Clinton won 39 percent in 2016.

Increasingly so, more whites are realizing that the economically center-left and socially/culturally conservative party of Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy no longer exists. The old Democratic Party was a pro-labor, pro-union party. Today, the Democratic Party is the party of open borders, multiculturalism, and environmentalism—positions that reduce wages, divide communities, and undermine economic prosperity. The traditional base of white working-class Democrats either cannot relate to or are opposed to these policies and as a result have been leaving the Democratic Party in droves.

The Democrats have cynically embraced Hispanics, blacks, Asians, Muslims, the LGBT community, feminism and many other groups in an attempt to divide and conquer the electorate—even though most of these groups have conflicting interests. That in and of itself will be the downfall of the Democratic Party.

What About the Black Community?

The other major demographic group left sidelined by Democrats’ suicidal embrace of identity politics is black Americans. Blacks shifted en masse to the Democrats—once a party committed to segregation and Jim Crow—after the 1964 Civil Rights Act (despite the fact that more Republicans than Democrats ultimately voted for the bill). But black votes are becoming less relevant to Democratic victory as the Hispanic population has expanded. When Democrats champion the rights of illegal aliens and encourage the importation of cheap labor, who suffers the most? Blacks.

Fact is, the desire for more Democratic votes through mass immigration and free healthcare for foreign nationals have made blacks (12.7 percent of the nation’s population) less significant to Democrats’ electoral fortunes. Don’t think the black community hasn’t noticed the problem with illegal immigration. A Harvard-Harris poll earlier this year found 85 percent of black Americans wanted a reduction in immigration levels to 1 million or fewer. Sooner or later, blacks will leave the Democrats. Whether they join with the GOP or form a party based on racial identity is an open question. Both could very well happen.

It’s worth noting how a handful of influential African-Americans lately have come out in support of what might be best described as “conservative values” in general and President Trump in particular. Kanye West springs immediately to mind. So do Dennis Rodman, Mike Tyson, Diamond and Silk, Candice Owens, and Ben Carson. In fact, since Kanye West’s embrace of Trump, support for the president among black men has doubled.

What’s more, President Trump has been wooing the black community by making a number of pardons as well as meeting publicly with the presidents of historically black colleges. As a result of their alienation from the Democratic Party, some within the black community might attempt to revive some version of the Black Panther Party to represent black interests, while others following the celebrities’ lead will find a new home in the Republican Party.

Development of Minority Interest Parties

But why stop with a black nationalist party? As many of minority constituencies grow in size (thanks in part to the archaic immigration system and high birth rates among Hispanics), they’ll demand special favors within the Democratic coalition, too. And eventually those interests will come into conflict over irreconcilable cultural differences. When that happens, the Democrats could be likely fracture into ethno-religious-cultural interest parties.

It’s already happened in Europe and in certain Asian countries with diverse ethnic populations. The Denk Party in the Netherlands, for example, is an expressly Turkish minority party (with direct ties to the Turkish government).

The Malaysian Chinese Association and the Malaysian Indian Congress represent Chinese and Indian communities in Malaysia.

What do the establishment of these ethno-religious-cultural parties tell us about these nations? It tells us there are sizable chunks of the population that have divided loyalties: to the nation in which they reside and to the nation of their ancestors. As immigrant groups grow in size in the United States (particularly the Chinese, Indian, and Mexican populations) the Democratic Party will begin to collapse. The party’s attempt to be a catch-all big tent progressive coalition will be its downfall.

In its arrogance, the Democratic Party’s leadership has failed to see that promoting a “diverse” and “multicultural” society to people who don’t believe in multiculturalism or diversity is utterly suicidal. Chinese, Arabs, Indians and Mexicans are deeply conservative identitarian groups that as a whole have no interest in compromising their cultures, traditions, or ways of life. Throwing them all together and expecting a kumbaya moment is foolish and betrays a profound misunderstanding of these cultures. It is quite ironic how the Democratic Party, in all of its arrogance changed its platform in an attempt to gain more power only to have it be their undoing.

About the Author: Ian Henderson

Ian Henderson is a contributor to Shield Society, former director of outreach for The Millennial Review and former development coordinator for PragerU. He graduated cum laude from the University of California, Los Angeles with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, specializing in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and European politics.