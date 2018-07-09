By

The Democrats’ unhealthy political platform

By James Lopez, American Thinker, 7/6/18

The DNC and mainstream media (MSM) are in a collaborative effort to commit treasonous acts against the United States of America in a coup attempt. Their goal and intent are to transform America into a socialist-communist state. This is not a banner for a fictional bestseller; it is the modus operandi of the Democratic Party and the MSM, backed by George Soros’s money.

While seemingly an impossible notion for America, consider the following as evidence to justify this assertion.

Consider the comprehensive and automatic responses by all progressive left influenced news outlets. This is right out of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, supplemented by the eight levels of control to create a socialist state. All talking points are similar in nature to accuse conservative policies of Nazi-like actions and tactics. In other words, accuse your opponents of what you are actually doing behind the curtain.

Consider these eight levels of control that must be obtained in order to create a socialist state:

Health Care – Control health care, and you control the people. Poverty – Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live. Debt – Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way, you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty. Gun Control – Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state. Welfare – Take control of every aspect of their lives (food, housing, income). Education – Take control of what people read and listen to. Take control of what children learn in school. Religion – Remove the belief in the God from the government and schools. Class warfare – Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontentment, and it will be easier to take from (tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.

Consider Alinsky’s rules for radicals:

Always remember the first rule of power tactics: Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have. The second rule is: Never go outside the experience of your people. When an action is outside the experience of the people, the result is confusion, fear, and retreat. The third rule is: Wherever possible go outside the experience of the enemy. Here you want to cause confusion, fear, and retreat. The fourth rule is: Make the enemy live up to their own book of rules. You can kill them with this, for they can no more obey their own rules than the Christian church can live up to Christianity. The fourth rule carries within it the fifth rule: Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage. The sixth rule is: A good tactic is one that your people enjoy. If your people are not having a ball doing it, there is something very wrong with the tactic. The seventh rule: A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag. Man can sustain militant interest in any issue for only a limited time, after which it becomes a ritualistic commitment, like going to church on Sunday mornings. The eighth rule: Keep the pressure on, with different tactics and actions, and utilize all events of the period for your purpose. The ninth rule: The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself. The tenth rule: The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition. It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign. The eleventh rule is: If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its counterside; this is based on the principle that every positive has its negative. The twelfth rule: The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative. You cannot risk being trapped by the enemy in his sudden agreement with your demand and saying “You’re right – we don’t know what to do about this issue. Now you tell us.” The thirteenth rule: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.

When these 21 elements are combined, it is palpable what the progressive far left and its co-conspirators, the MSM, are undertaking to overthrow the republic.

This is not a free speech issue; it is a progressive left coup utilizing all means necessary to alter America. One can go on and on with examples from the MSM and far-left progressives through their accusations, false claims, lies, and fake news.

The far-left progressives are the haters. They are the bigots and racists. They are the false accusers. They are the ones who are intolerant. Look at college campuses today: false fear-mongering. Look at Antifa, themselves fascists; look at Black Lives Matter, themselves racist; look the border and illegal immigration issues, false narratives day in and day out. What’s good is bad, what’s false is true, say it over and over and it all becomes obfuscated.

The enemies of our democracy are the policies of the progressive left and Democratic Party – all birthed from the Hillary Clinton-Obama era in a continued coup attempt.

And then Donald Trump happened. Keep fighting the good fight, Mr. President. Our country’s survival depends on it.