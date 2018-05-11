The Dissapearing Male College Student

We need diversity on our college campuses. That means we need affirmative action for males to attend higher education facilities. They are being discriminated against by the politically sensitive weak kneed Administrators.
“In fact, girls will earn 141 college degrees – at all levels – for every 100 earned by males. This year the college degree gap will total 663,000, and this is up from 659,000 last year.
In 2018, girls will earn roughly 2.3 million college degrees vs. an estimated 1.6 million college degrees earned by boys.
Or, as stated by the American Enterprise Institute, which studies trends in academic achievement across a spectrum of demographic variables, this year there will be a 29% “gender college degree gap” for the Class of 2018. For every 100 college degrees earned by girls, boys will earn only 71.”
Bet you did not know how bigoted colleges are against men. It is time to stop women getting degrees until there is equality in degree giving between men and women—isn’t that what a Leftist would say? Do you think schools should hold back degrees to women? Why not—are you a bigot? LOL
|
|
|
|
Profile