The Dissapearing Male College Student

For a generation now, girls are outnumbering boys with respect to earning college degrees. According to Department of Education estimates, girls in 2018 will earn a disproportionate share of college degrees at every level of higher education for the 12th straight year. In fact, girls will earn 141 college degrees – at all levels – for every 100 earned by males. This year the college degree gap will total 663,000, and this is up from 659,000 last year. In 2018, girls will earn roughly 2.3 million college degrees vs. an estimated 1.6 million college degrees earned by boys. Or, as stated by the American Enterprise Institute, which studies trends in academic achievement across a spectrum of demographic variables, this year there will be a 29% “gender college degree gap” for the Class of 2018. For every 100 college degrees earned by girls, boys will earn only 71. And this gender gap increases even wider for associate’s degrees. Boys will earn 37%, and girls will earn 43% of all associates degrees in 2018. Without delving into the particulars, or so-called root causes of these trends…and without editorializing as to whether this trend is good (it isn’t good), or bad (it isn’t good), I’d rather point out the obvious, as I see it. And that is to say that local policymakers need to be thinking about which industries, and sectors disproportionately hire males, as well as what type of educational achievement these industries and sectors require for employment. We all have a stake in each other’s success. In that regard, we are our brother’s and sister’s keepers. And if we know that large societal waves of change are disproportionately impacting one gender in ways that are rendering that gender less economically competitive, and therefore less upwardly mobile, what can we do about it? One of the things I point out to my audiences while making presentations on the local economy, is the importance of identifying our comparable advantages. In Santa Barbara County, for example, one of our comparable advantages is that we are blessed with substantial oil resources, including offshore. But even more importantly, onshore. Why more importantly? Because the chances of getting an offshore oil project approved in this current political environment, is somewhere between slim and none. However, onshore oil projects, especially in isolated places in the the North County, where they’ve been producing oil and gas for more than four generations, is not only an idea that makes sense economically, it is imperative in terms of helping to solve what is becoming a crisis for families throughout California, and the country. With fewer and fewer men getting college degrees, including 2-year degrees, and there’s every reason to believe this trend will continue over the next 25 years and beyond, today’s generation of males joining the workforce will find fewer and fewer opportunities to secure the type of employment that allows them to support a family. This isn’t good for men. This isn’t good for women. This certainly isn’t good for families with children, and it will inevitably be a significant problem for taxpayers. Public policymakers, government decision makers, and community stakeholders and “influencers” need to start paying attention to this demographic phenomenon, referred to by some as the “disappearing male college student”. Admittedly, different institutions will need to address this issue from different perspectives. But at the local level, where economic development can be impacted by local government agencies – pro or con – in a more timely fashion, and with better precision, it seems reasonable to say there’s no time to waste. So let’s get on with it.