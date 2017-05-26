By

Years ago Wisconsin had a Governor named Tommy Thompson. While Governor he passed welfare reform. If you were single and on welfare you would have to work a minimum of twenty hours a week for government service to qualify to continue to receive welfare. This one change cut the number of people on welfare by almost half—and created more new jobs in the State. Now. President Trump wants to use that experience for the nation. Imagine, if those on welfare who could work were forced to work twenty hours a week for the government—for the welfare check? “A front-page New York Times article Sunday says that “the main economic concern” these days “is no longer a lack of jobs, but a lack of workers.” The Times reports that almost a third of the 388 metropolitan areas tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics have an unemployment rate below 4%. As a result, the story goes on, there’s little chance that the economy could grow significantly faster, despite Trump’s promises. But as we’ve pointed out in this space, the economy isn’t anywhere near full employment, given that the labor participation rate today is 62.9%, which is down from 66% before the last recession started in December 2007. Just getting rid of the ObamaCare 29 hour a week restrictions and under 50 employees mandate, would add jobs to the community—at NO cost to the taxpayers. This is what the nation needs, policies that grow jobs, not kill them. What do you think?

The Economy Needs More Workers; Trump’s Budget Cuts Would Produce Them

Investors Business Daily, 5/22/17

Growth: Economists are saying that a big problem the economy faces right now is a lack of available workers. If that’s the case, then the welfare reforms in President Trump’s budget would be a big part of the solution.

A front-page New York Times article Sunday says that “the main economic concern” these days “is no longer a lack of jobs, but a lack of workers.” The Times reports that almost a third of the 388 metropolitan areas tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics have an unemployment rate below 4%.

As a result, the story goes on, there’s little chance that the economy could grow significantly faster, despite Trump’s promises.

But as we’ve pointed out in this space, the economy isn’t anywhere near full employment, given that the labor participation rate today is 62.9%, which is down from 66% before the last recession started in December 2007.

The ranks of those who are out of the labor force — they aren’t working and aren’t looking for a job — exploded by 15 million over those years. While some of this is due to the baby boom generation starting to hit retirement, a much bigger explanation is the fact that so many able-bodied people can access government benefit programs, which makes working more or less optional.

ObamaCare, for example, encouraged states to expand Medicaid eligibility, not only by raising the income threshold, but by making it available to able-bodied, childless adults. Thirty-one states have done so. As a result, Medicaid rolls have exploded by almost 17 million. ObamaCare itself discourages work, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Obama also eased requirements to get on food stamps, and as a result there are 14 million more people collecting food stamps today than there were in Dec. 2007.

There are 1.6 million more people collecting Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) checks than there were in Dec. 2007, growth that comes as jobs get less and less physically demanding.

This growth in spending and enrollment in welfare programs is always treated by Democrats as a sign of success. But the downside is that these programs discourage work. It stands to reason: If you can get by without a steady paycheck, then you will be far pickier about the kind of jobs you’ll take.

Trump’s budget plan can go a long way toward fixing the worker shortage simply by pushing work requirements to welfare programs that lack them, and strengthening the ones that already exist.

According to the Washington Post, Trump’s budget — set to be released on Tuesday — will call for giving states more flexibility to impose work requirements to get benefits, including Medicaid and food stamps.

It might also include a call to reform SSDI to get people who are actually able to do work back to work. As it stands, only a tiny fraction of SSDI recipients ever re-enter the workforce.

Unfortunately, Democrats and their handmaidens in the press won’t explain any of this, and will instead scream that Trump is “slashing” entitlement programs by $1.7 trillion and “gutting the safety net.”

As they shout, keep in mind that there are only two ways to boost the rate of economic growth — increase the labor force or increase productivity. With millions of potential workers sitting on the sidelines, finding ways to get them back into the labor force should be a no-brainer.