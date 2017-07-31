By

Who needs Congress? Obama never did. He issued Executive orders, made regulations and changed rules via Executive Action. President Trump can do the same. He can issue a couple of Executive orders and end a court case. Conservatives filed a lawsuit years ago saying that the subsidies are unconstitutional and the Obama Administration has been fighting that lawsuit. Why not have Attorney General Sessions admit to the Court the Plaintiffs are right and the government will not fight the suit—and will abide by the lawsuit—end the subsidies? By doing that most of the insurance companies will end their involvement in ObamaCare—and it will collapse. Then Trump needs to send a message to Congress—since they want to continue ObamaCare, they should live under the same laws they demand the public to live with. He should ends the subsidies to the Congress and their staff. Watch how quickly Congress acts to fix the problem. They claim they will lose lots of staff due to the high cost of health care. Good. Then the members of Congress will feel the pain of businesses and families trying to obey Congressional health care demands on the public. In the end, ObamaCare will collapse—taking down with it families and businesses and the health of this nation. Congress needs to act before that happens.

The Executive Orders That End Obamacare – Once and For All

Wayne Allyn Root, Townhall, 7/30/17 |

Republican Senator John McCain just singlehandedly killed the repeal of Obamacare. Now it’s time for President Trump to act. It’s time for President Trump to expose McCain and the rest of Congress for the frauds and hypocrites they are. It’s time for two Executive Orders that have the power to change everything.

This is how President Trump makes “The House of Cards” collapse. This is how President Trump ends Obamacare once and for all.

Executive Order #1: President Trump should issue an immediate Executive Order forcing every member of Congress to use the same healthcare plan as the rest of us. Let Senator McCain come off his high horse and live under the rules of Obamacare. Make every member of Congress live by same rules as the rest of us.

I wonder if John McCain would have voted against the Obamacare repeal, if he had to live under the rules of Obamacare? I wonder how quick and successful his brain cancer surgery would have been, if he had to use the Obamacare plan. Or the VA system.

Would he have waited 6 months in line, like rest of us? Maybe a year. Of course, he’d probably be dead by then. That’s how the VA solved their money shortage a few years back. They put vets on waiting lists until they died. Problem solved. Why not make Senators wait on those same waiting lists?

Or would McCain have had a gigantic deductible (just like the rest of us)? Would he have had a $30,000 bill after surgery that insurance would not cover (just like the rest of us)?

Would McCain have even been allowed to have a surgery, or would a “Death Panel” advise no surgery for a 80 year old with advanced brain cancer? Let’s find out.

President Trump should immediately use Executive Order to put every member of Congress in the exact same boat as rest of us. Let them pay for their own healthcare- just like the rest of us. Let’s see each member of Congress pay $2000 per month for health insurance that covers virtually nothing. That was what I was forced to pay after Obamacare passed. That’s what my insurance covered- nothing.

I don’t even have health insurance anymore. I was forced to switch to a Christian Health Sharing plan. Because $2000 per month was completely unaffordable. I’m betting Democrats would call me “rich.” And I could not pay the bill anymore, because of Obamacare. So, I left traditional insurance as of January 1st.

My predicament means no middle-class family in America that buys their own insurance can afford the bill. It’s no wonder an upscale couple jumped to their death in Manhattan on Friday. The 53-yr old husband was a chiropractor. They left behind two children. Their suicide note said they were in a financial death spiral. Thanks to Obamacare, so is every middle-class couple in America.

It’s time for Congress to feel our pain.

Executive Order #2. My gut instinct is usually on the money. I feel it in my bones. The Senators who voted against the repeal are corrupted, bribed, on the take. Senators and Congressmen are making an unimaginable fortune off of Obamacare. That’s why they are against the repeal. They don’t want to end the gravy train.

They want the system complex and expensive. They want government involved. They want taxpayer money wasted by the billions. That’s how they milk the system. They all own stocks of medical companies, health insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies. I’m betting many actually own companies with government contracts that benefit from Obamacare. They put them in the names of their spouses, children, parents, siblings, childhood buddies. They own them in offshore accounts. The conflicts of interest are the size of Texas.

Obamacare is the best thing to ever happen to Senator Schumer, Senator McCain, Senator Collins, Senator Murkowski, Nevada Senator Heller. They’re all bums. They’re all thieves. They are all getting rich at our expense.

Wanna bet?

President Trump should issue an immediate Executive Order demanding disclosure of all financial interests and ownership in healthcare related companies or stock by every member of Congress- including all family members and offshore accounts. Failure to disclose will result in a long prison term.

Then we’ll find out why they voted against repeal. They are all on the gravy train.

Issue these two Presidential Executive Orders and the “House of Cards” will collapse. The scam will be revealed.

We’ve been robbed.

P.S. Throw in a third plank. Term Limits. Limit each member of Congress to two terms. One term in office and one term in prison.