THE FALLACY AND FALSE HOPE OF CALIFORNIA’S SENATE BILL 10–Ending of Bail

By

If SB 10 passes, basically ending bail, will you find more minorities stuck in jail for years and months before trial? While some thugs, assault artists and others get out of jail and go into the shadows—under the bill if you are accused of a major crime, there is no bail and NO leaving of jail. At the end of the day, the accusation could cost your 1-2 years in jail till the trial. “A key issue in the discussion of bail reform is the ability of courts to specify the terms of bail. State courts around the country are split on whether or not they can specify the method of posting the amount of the bail. Does “bailable by sufficient sureties” allow a judge to require the posting of cash, thereby restricting access to a bail company? Or, could a court require posting of real estate of a particular value, even if a defendant would otherwise choose to post cash or hire a bail company? This could occur conceivably if particular facts and circumstances warrant it in a given case. No matter what, courts are in agreement on one thing — “sufficient sureties” means an amount of money. There is little debate on that point and has been generally accepted law since 1641 when the Massachusetts Body of Liberties codified it.” The purpose of the Justice system is the protection of the innocent citizens. Bail protects the accused from the abuse of power by the system. Ending bail makes more victim s, limits reasons for the accused to show up for trial while keeping the innocent in jail for lengthy periods of time. SB 10 is a loser, all the way around.

THE FALLACY AND FALSE HOPE OF CALIFORNIA’S SENATE BILL 10

By Jeffrey J. Clayton, Executive Director, American Bail Coalition, 8/21/18

Proponents of bail reform in California recently touted the virtues of Senate Bill 10, holding a press conference in which they claimed the measure would eliminate money bail, once and for all. Like it or not, if passed in its current amended state, it would mean that having a friend or relative post bail, posting bail for yourself, or calling a local bail bondsmen would be completely eliminated as options.

Despite all the chest-pounding and rhetoric, there is a fundamental and important reason that this ill-conceived bill will never kill money bail in California: it would be against the state’s constitution. Yes, pro-bail reformers have conveniently forgotten that the right to bail has been a part of the California Constitution since 1879.

In fact, New Jersey ran into an identical situation when it tried to implement a no-money bail system in 2017. It made the extremely unfortunate decision to change its constitution and eliminated the right to bail. In its place, they created a bi-polar system in which defendants would be released without the need for any form of financial security. Or else they would be detained with no possibility of bail at all. If this sounds ridiculous, you’re right. The results have been a disaster.

The California Constitution states, “All persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties…” There are exceptions for capital cases and a few other narrow exceptions where a prosecutor can seek preventative detention. However, it requires providing proof of danger to the community or the strong possibility of flight risk. These instances necessitate the establishment of a heightened burden of proof, clear and convincing evidence.

These tested and proven principles reinforce what the California Court of Appeals has previously noted: that preventative detention is rarely used — and that the state’s constitution and traditions regarding the right to bail are largely sacrosanct.

A key issue in the discussion of bail reform is the ability of courts to specify the terms of bail. State courts around the country are split on whether or not they can specify the method of posting the amount of the bail. Does “bailable by sufficient sureties” allow a judge to require the posting of cash, thereby restricting access to a bail company? Or, could a court require posting of real estate of a particular value, even if a defendant would otherwise choose to post cash or hire a bail company? This could occur conceivably if particular facts and circumstances warrant it in a given case.

No matter what, courts are in agreement on one thing — “sufficient sureties” means an amount of money. There is little debate on that point and has been generally accepted law since 1641 when the Massachusetts Body of Liberties codified it.

Notwithstanding interpretations of how the terms of bail are spelled out, one thing is clear — Californians on all sides of the issue are assuming Senate Bill 10 will eliminate monetary bail if it becomes law. However, they’re dead wrong and the legislation is already doomed. Grandstanding aside, the legislature could pass the bill and the governor could sign it — and any number of other bills — declaring money bail to be illegal to no effect. Without a change to the state constitution, bail cannot be eliminated by merely passing new statutes.

As someone intimately involved in the bail reform issue in California and nationally for quite some time, I’ve had lengthy conversations with lawmakers and stakeholders regarding its complexities long before Senate Bill 10 was ever presented. I specifically warned advocates that the state constitution would have to be changed if they were to implement the Washington, D.C. system, which they saw as model for California. I also advised them that opening the Pandora’s Box of state constitutional provisions on bail would require addressing some very sticky details. This included dealing with the scope of when preventative detention (jail without the possibility of bail) would be allowed and under what circumstances. If not properly dealt with, anyone in California would be immediately released after their arrest.

Unfortunately, no one listened. The legislation has now been haphazardly amended at the eleventh hour, ignoring the constitutional elephant in the room. The sad truth is, after all the bombast and pomp, Senate Bill 10 is a completely worthless attempt at lawmaking. By itself, it cannot change the California Constitution, and even if it voted into law, it would be immediately struck down.

It should be maddening to all Californians that paid and elected officials on all sides of the issue are going to waste enormous amounts of time, resources and effort to engage in public policy debates on this poorly conceived piece of legislation that will do nothing to benefit their constituents.

# # #

About Jeffrey Clayton, Executive Director of the American Bail Coalition :

Jeff Clayton joined the American Bail Coalition as Policy Director in May 2015. He has worked in various capacities as a public policy and government relations professional for fifteen years, and also as a licensed attorney for the past twelve years. Most recently, he worked as the General Counsel for the Professional Bail Agents of Colorado, in addition to serving other clients in legal, legislative, and policy matters. Jeff spent six years in government service, representing the Colorado State Courts and Probation Department, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, and the United States Secretary of Transportation. He is also a prior Presidential Management Fellow and Finalist for the U.S. Supreme Court fellows program. Mr. Clayton holds a B.B.A. from Baylor University, a M.S. (Public Policy) from the University of Rochester, N.Y., and a J.D. from the Sturm College of Law, University of Denver.