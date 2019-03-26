By

Over the next several weeks the California Political News and Views will continue to present articles about the junk science that is costing our economy money, people jobs and honestly thrown in the waste basket. Too many people make millions off the junk science scam. The Greenland Glaciers melting is one of them. In fact there are two types of climate change—natural and man made. In the case of Greenland, we see the proof of the existence of natural climate change. This was once prime agriculture land, then it became an ice cube. For a short period of time, the ice was melting, now, naturally, the ice is growing thicker. Yet we have politicians in Washington and Sacramento willing to put people in poverty and live like crazy people who will kill the ocean—even though ten out of ten of the rivers that have this massive plastic straw invasion falling into the ocean come from Asia or Africa—not a single one from the United States. “What they’re saying: “At first we didn’t believe it. We had pretty much assumed that Jakobshavn would just keep going on as it had over the last 20 years,” says lead author Ala Khazendar of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, in a press release. However, the OMG data showed cold water near Jakobshavn for three years in a row. “Jakobshavn is getting a temporary break from this climate pattern. But in the long run, the oceans are warming. And seeing the oceans have such a huge impact on the glaciers is bad news for Greenland’s ice sheet,” Josh Willis of JPL, the principal investigator of OMG, explained. What they do not want to admit is that they know the history of the area, going back thousands of years—but only want to look at the past thirty years. Junk scientist in search of the next grant!

The fastest-melting Greenland glacier has made a temporary U-turn

Andrew Freeman, Axios, 3/26/19

The Jakobshavn Glacier in west-central Greenland, which has been the fastest-flowing and thinning glacier on the vast ice island during the past 20 years, has temporarily slowed its retreat and thickened in the past few years, scientists say.

The big picture: Using new, high-resolution data of ocean currents at and near the glacier’s floating ice shelf, NASA researchers were able to show that an influx of cooler waters since 2016 has slowed — but not completely halted — Jakobshavn’s rapid melt. The glacier is still adding to global sea level rise, since it continues to lose more ice to the ocean than it gains from snow accumulation, but at a slower rate.

Scientists do not expect this slowing trend to continue. A natural climate cycle in the North Atlantic Ocean is likely to switch gears and bring warmer waters back into contact with the ice shelf, melting it from below at the same time that increasing air temperatures weaken it from above.

Details: The study , published in the journal Nature Geoscience, found that a plume of relatively cold waters has encroached on the Jakobshavn Glacier from the southwest, starting about 600 miles away.

The study is based in part on high-resolution data gathered during NASA’s Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) mission, as well as other observations.

The OMG mission is aimed at obtaining temperature and salinity data in the vicinity of rapidly melting Greenland glaciers, since it’s been shown that relatively mild ocean waters are eroding glaciers’ ice shelves from below in both Greenland and Antarctica.

These ice shelves act like a door stop, holding back inland ice. Once the ice shelves melt and collapse, the inland ice can flow faster into the sea, raising sea levels.

Between 2003 and 2016, the Jakobshavn lost about 160 meters, or 525 feet in thickness at the glacial front, which is where the ice meets the ocean.

The intrigue: A key suspect in causing the glacier’s slowdown is a regional climate pattern that causes the North Atlantic Ocean to alternate between warm and cold temperatures. Ocean temperatures in Disko Bay’s near-surface waters have cooled to levels last seen during the mid-1980s, the study found.

The study traces this cooling to unusual loss of heat from the ocean during the winter months as the waters circulate around the southern half of Greenland.

What they’re saying: “At first we didn’t believe it. We had pretty much assumed that Jakobshavn would just keep going on as it had over the last 20 years,” says lead author Ala Khazendar of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, in a press release. However, the OMG data showed cold water near Jakobshavn for three years in a row.

“Jakobshavn is getting a temporary break from this climate pattern. But in the long run, the oceans are warming. And seeing the oceans have such a huge impact on the glaciers is bad news for Greenland’s ice sheet,” Josh Willis of JPL, the principal investigator of OMG, explained.